Brands like Coca-Cola, Lego or Pokémon are familiar to everyone. Similarly iconic is a game that is currently available for free in the Play Store and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Practically everyone has come into contact with it at some point. And now the game is available as a free app.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Minesweeper Pro ( $1.59 ) – If you wanted to play games on your Windows PC many years ago, there were only a few games available as standard. The cult game Minesweeper was launched particularly frequently back then. However, many had no idea of the actual rules of the game. Smartphone owners can now close this educational gap for free. Caution: the app could soon cost money again. In this case, the only option is to use the ad-supported free version or an alternative application. (4.8 stars, 19,800 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Flowing ~ Meditation & Nature ( $2.99 ) – Too little or restless sleep can significantly affect both your physical condition and your mood. This application relies on spatial nature sounds for headphones to make it easier to fall asleep and promote a restful night’s sleep. Particularly interesting: You can customize the soundscape and design it entirely according to your own preferences (4.7 stars, 217 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is essential to pay close attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not require access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.