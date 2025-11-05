The Steam Deck remains one of the most popular handhelds on the market right now. But some minor issues have been bugging users for years. Now, Valve has delivered an update that finally introduces a highly requested feature.

The Steam Deck is a highly popular console that has had a profound impact on the gaming landscape, giving rise to a major competitive scene in the handheld gaming sector, alongside devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or the Lenovo Legion Go. And while it is beloved for its ability to allow players to take their Steam library everywhere with them, players have fiercely requested one minor but essential feature for years. And Valve has just granted that wish with the latest update to the Steam Deck.

Downloading Games Just Got Better

The “Display-Off Downloads” functionality was implemented on November 4th. It is available in the Preview and Beta channels for the Steam Deck. It allows users to turn off the display while downloading games and updates, which saves battery and enables users to simply set the device aside. While the feature is enabled by default when the Steam Deck is connected to a power outlet, it must be enabled in the settings first for it to be available in battery mode.

Display-Off Downloads can be activated in two ways: first, by pressing the Power button when the Steam Deck is downloading content. When doing so, the Steam Deck will display a text box asking whether you’d like to proceed with the download. The second way is to simply leave the console idle for a short time while downloading.

Additionally, the low-power functionality of the Steam Deck PC allows users to check on the progress of downloads without having to start up the entire console. By pressing the power button once, a window will display the content that you are downloading, the remaining time, and the download queue. Should the battery drop below 20% while downloading, the console will enter Sleep Mode.

A Welcome Addition, But A Bit Late

While it is certain that people will appreciate the functionality, many voices within the community wonder why it took Valve so long to implement this feature. Not even mentioning the Nintendo Switch that was equipped with this feature upon release, the Nintendo 3DS, released back in 2011, allowed to complete downloads in Sleep Mode. Even the PlayStation Vita could turn off the display while downloading content, although only through its idle functionality.

Do you own a Steam Deck? What do you think about the new "Display-Off Downloads" feature?