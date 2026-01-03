Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires.

The holidays are a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December and the beginning of January. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever. Keep in mind that this is the last offer in this special promotion, and the free games will go back to normal after this.

This Week’s Free Games on the Epic Games Store

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS recreates epic conflicts across ancient China. While most historical battle games focus on Medieval Europe, this one takes a refreshingly different approach. And it works, as the game faithfully recreates the breathtaking beauty of Three Kingdoms China. Here, you will battle across lush subtropics, arid deserts, and snow-capped mountains.

Beyond the beautiful landscapes, the game has even more to offer when it comes to gameplay. The game features iconic, larger-than-life heroes and a character approach that centers on unique personalities and motivations. Total War: THREE KINGDOMS normally costs a whopping $60, but you can download it for free until next Thursday.

Download Total War: THREE KINGDOMS from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready to fight for honor? Image source: Steam

Wildgate

As if one incredible AAA game wasn’t enough, the Epic Games Store has even more on offer today. You can also download Wildgate for free. This multiplayer shooter blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. From deadly environmental hazards to powerful weapons and ship upgrades, each battle is unique and intense.

Wildgate normally costs around $29 on the Epic Games Store, but you can download it for free right now.

Download Wildgate from the Epic Games Store.

This game is full of action. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. And now that every offer is known, we can finally confirm the value of this year’s free gifts. In total, this year’s free games added up to a whopping $554!

