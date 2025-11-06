The Animal Crossing franchise has been hugely popular for decades at this point. With the release of New Horizons in 2020, it reached new heights. And even though not much has happened since, a recent announcement could bring millions of players back once more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released at just the right time. Right at the start of the pandemic, the game offered people a way to connect digitally, when in-person meetups were rare and people were staying home. However, as the pandemic came to an end and people returned to their pre-pandemic routines, the world of Animal Crossing grew quiet. But that is about to change very soon.

Animal Crossing for the Switch 2

Ever since the Switch 2 was first announced, Animal Crossing players have waited for news on their favorite franchise. But events came and went without a word. Until a week ago, that is. And while some players are disappointed with the lack of an entirely new game, New Horizons is going to receive a Switch 2 version. But that’s not all. All players will receive a free update in January that addresses some of my biggest gripes with the game.

The Switch 2 version is going to feature five main improvements and features. The first is improved graphics and resolution. The game will run at a resolution of up to 4K when connected to a TV or monitor. This will result in significant visual upgrades. Further, players can use the right Joy-Con’s mouse functionality to decorate their homes. What sounds like a slight improvement on paper could be huge for those who regularly spend hours decorating their islands and homes.

And if you’re frequently struggling to find your villagers, you will be able to use a brand-new megaphone to call out to them. They will reply, revealing their location to you. Say goodbye to endlessly chasing after villagers.

The final improvements concern multiplayer gameplay. With the Switch 2 version, you can invite up to 12 friends to your island at once. On top of that, you can use your console camera to see your friends and their reactions while playing. Please note that to utilize this functionality long-term, a Nintendo Online membership is required.

Don’t worry if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch 2. Regular Switch players are not being left out, and a big update is coming to your game in January. The update is free, so no need to pay for anything extra.

Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt Dieser externe Inhalt von YouTube wurde von der nextpit Redaktion ausgewählt und ergänzt den Artikel. Du hast die Wahl, ob du diesen Inhalt laden möchtest. Externen Inhalt erlauben Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass externer Inhalt geladen wird. Personenbezogene Daten werden womöglich an Drittplattformen übermittelt. Nähere Informationen enthält die Datenschutzerklärung .

One of the most significant changes will be the introduction of a hotel on the pier. The hotel is going to attract guests from far and wide, who expect premium treatment and service. Decorate their rooms and unlock new furniture and clothes through the hotel gift shop in the process.

And if you start up your game for the first time in a long while, and realize that some parts of your island don’t fit your style anymore, don’t fret! Resetti is making a comeback with this update. But this time, he won’t scold you for turning off the game without saving. Instead, he’s going to help you reset and clean up parts of your island.

But that’s not all for those of you who really enjoy decorating. With the new update, you will be able to access three dream islands that you can visit and customize with your friends or alone. Here, your creativity knows no bounds, and you can try out new styles without having to uproot your main island.

Another big change that I am personally excited for is the ability to finally craft in bulk. Whereas you had to craft each packet of bait separately before, you can soon craft them all in one go.

Lastly, the game introduces several new object interactions and amiibo integration. With the right amiibos, you will be able to summon new items and villagers inspired by The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, and LEGO.

When Can I Play?

Both the Nintendo Switch 2 version and the free update are scheduled for release on January 15th of next year. Make sure to turn on your console and download the free update to receive it as soon as it becomes available.

Are you looking forward to this new update? Which feature is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!