Though 2025 may be remembered by some as the year that GTA 6 did not release, it was a great year for gamers nonetheless. With several standout titles, this year had a lot to offer and will certainly go down in history as one of the better years in gaming.

The gaming industry has been between a rock and a hard place since around 2021. Massive layoffs, underwhelming games, and soaring prices have shaped the industry. But it’s not all bad. Despite GTA 6 being delayed and not releasing in 2025 as planned, the year still had a lot to offer. And once again, the ratings show that it’s not the Call of Duty or Battlefields of this world that are at the forefront.

I have taken a look at the games of 2025 and compiled a list of games that you should not miss. So when the big sales hit next year, these games are certainly worth checking out.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the obvious choice for the best game of 2025. And as such, it should not be missing from anyone’s list of top games. With overwhelmingly positive reviews and its recent win at The Game Awards for Game of the Year, this game is a true powerhouse beloved by critics and players alike. But what makes it so special?

Expedition 33 is a group of people marked for death by an evil Paintress. Each year, she paints a number upon a monolith, and everyone past that age turns to dust. More and more people are dying with no end in sight. Tomorrow, she will paint the number 33. In a last-ditch effort to stop the Paintress, Expedition 33 embarks on a journey to destroy her once and for all.

This game’s story is beyond incredible. Image source: Steam

With a premise like that and ground-breaking turn-based RPG gameplay, it is no wonder that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has won over the hearts of players. The game normally costs just $50, but sales are already starting to pop up.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Another obvious choice, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon in gaming. Its unexpected release stirred up quite a lot of controversy, but not for the reason you’d expect. Instead, Silksong became somewhat controversial, as other developers delayed their games out of fear of its success and quality.

Silksong proves that great games don’t have to be expensive. Image source: Steam

And if that alone doesn’t convince you to give this game a try, I don’t know what will. Throughout the game, you will explore the fallen insect kingdom of Pharloom, and while doing so, unleash an enormous variety of deadly moves and acrobatics. The game is packed with action and excels through gameplay and excellent value for your money. At just $20, Hollow Knight: Silksong is worth checking out even without a sale.

Split Fiction

If you have a friend to play with, you should not miss out on Split Fiction. This cool game made co-op cool again and has been ruling YouTube Shorts since it came out earlier this year. Two writers become trapped in their own stories and have to find a way to survive and escape. Together with your friend, many hours of fun and laughter await you as you explore these fantastical, quirky worlds.

Split Fiction is a great co-op game for friends. Image source: Steam

The game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, which speaks to its quality. Even better is the fact that only one of you has to buy the game. The other can join via a free Friend’s Pass. So if you split the cost of Split Fiction, the price comes out to just $25 per person.

Hades II

Another great game with overwhelmingly positive reviews is Hades II. This rogue-like dungeon crawler builds on the best aspects of the original. The result is hard-hitting gameplay, seemingly endless action, and great replayability.

Hades II expands on what made the original great. Image source: Steam

As the Princess of the Underworld, you explore a now much bigger, deeper mythical world. With the full might of Olympus behind you, you are determined to vanquish the forces of the Titan of Time. The story of Hades II unfolds not just through your accomplishments, but through your setbacks as well. Hades II costs around $30, making it a great deal even when not on sale.

Editor’s Choice: Atomfall

Lastly, I want to put a game on your radar that I personally enjoyed a whole lot in 2025. And that’s Atomfall. And while the game may not be a traditional Game of the Year contender, it is certainly worth checking out. Especially if you’re, like me, a big fan of everything to do with nuclear disasters.

The damaged power plant looms over Wyndham village. Image source: Rebellion

This game is often compared to titans like Fallout and Stalker, but that doesn’t really do the game justice. Atomfall is a much more contained experience, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s a survival-action game inspired by real-life events that transports you into the fictional Windscale quarantine zone. From here, you have to find a way to escape. If you want to find out more, you should check out my full review right here.

And while I wouldn’t recommend paying full price for the game, sales are frequent, and Atomfall can drop down to as low as $30. At that price, it’s a strong recommendation and worth checking out for survival fans and Fallout enthusiasts alike.