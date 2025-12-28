Video game reviews can be informative and are an important part of buying video games for many. But beyond their informative value, they can also be hugely entertaining. I have curated some of the funniest reviews of the year, can you guess which games they belong to?

I went on the hunt for the funniest video game reviews of the year. And what I found was a goldmine of hilarity. If you fancy yourself a video game connoisseur, you may be able to guess which games these reviews belong to. But be warned, it’s not going to be easy!

Level 1: Let’s Start Off Easy

If you can guess the video games behind these reviews, you may be spending a little too much time over on YouTube and Twitch.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

If you guessed that this review belongs to no other game than the hugely popular Supermarket Simulator, you are right. And according to some of the other reviews on Steam, many actual supermarket clerks find themselves enjoying this game after work. And while the game is undoubtedly a lot of janky fun, I do hope these people find a way to unwind.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

What about this one? If you think that this review could be about no other game than Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, you are correct. And given that the game boasts overwhelmingly positive reviews and just won the Game of the Year award, it may genuinely be the best thing since the invention of the croissant.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

If you were able to guess that this review is about Waterpark Simulator, you’re probably chronically online. But that’s not so bad, since it means you don’t miss out on any of the hilariously broken simulator games we are frequently blessed with.

Level 2: If You Guess These, You’re A Pro

Next up are a couple of reviews that are much harder to place. So if you can get these right, you’re probably a video game pro, or at least someone who keeps up-to-date with the most popular or controversial games.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

This review and the game it belongs to may be a bit older, but they are still hugely popular. And while several stereotypical manly games come to mind, this review is about Euro Truck Simulator 2. A game that, despite its age, never seems to lose its appeal.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

With this review, we are both moving forward and backward through time. Because while this game may be more recent, it takes us back to a time long gone. A time when Manor Lords still ruled the land and took care of struggling populations, fighting for survival.

Can you guess the video game based on this review? Image source: Steam

While this review may not read as very positive, I found myself enjoying Starfield. And yet, I do agree with almost all of the criticism thrown its way. And that includes it being quite boring at times.

How many of these reviews were you able to guess? Did you get all of them right? Let me know in the comments below!