Overall, 2025 was not a bad year for gamers. But that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fair share of disappointing or downright bad games. Let’s take a look at some of the worst the year had to offer.

This year saw some truly outstanding games hit the market. Unfortunately, it also saw the delay of the most anticipated game of all time, GTA 6, and its fair share of memorable flops. And while many games underperformed or disappointed players, three failures stood out from the rest. Without much further ado, let’s take a look at the worst games of 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

If uninspired were a video game, it would certainly be the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Even as a free tech demo, this game would have been underwhelming to say the least. But Nintendo actually decided to charge money, and a whopping $10 at that. And while that may not seem like a lot, given current video game prices, it is far too much for the experience offered.

This game is little more than a lackluster tech demo. Image source: Nintendo

Nintendo doesn’t support user reviews for its products, but on Google, only 22% of players liked the game in some capacity. As if that wasn’t scathing enough, the game received harsh criticism on YouTube and Social Media alike. What could have been a fun first impression of Nintendo’s newest console ended up as one of the company’s most memorable game flops yet.

MindsEye

When talking about the worst games of 2025, MindsEye is most definitely a top contender. Because what was supposed to be a GTA-Killer turned out to be a grave mistake. But that’s not how it all started. At first, MindsEye actually appeared promising. Throughout its conception and development, Leslie Benzies stood at the forefront. And he had a bone to pick with Rockstar. So when he promised to deliver a game to rival GTA 6, people believed him.

MindsEye received scathing reviews. Image source: Steam

But what ultimately hit the market on release day was an unfinished, deeply flawed product. For some, the game was downright unplayable due to technical issues. But even when it’s playable, the game underdelivers across the board. From a lackluster story to an open world that doesn’t feel so open, MindsEye went down in history as one of the biggest flops of all time. The game did, however, allow for hours upon hours of really funny YouTube videos.

Tamagotchi Plaza

I’m a little too young to have experienced the original hype surrounding Tamagotchi. Nevertheless, throughout my childhood, I have owned plenty of copycat toys. My interest in those toys usually lasted for a day, maybe two, before I forgot about them entirely, and the poor things ended up in a drawer somewhere. And it seems like that’s the experience many have had with Tamagotchi Plaza.

Tamagotchi Plaza wasn’t terrible, but not what players wanted. Image source: Nintendo

What looks like a fun, entertaining game at first quickly loses its charm and turns into a repetitive list of chores rather than a game. And for a whopping $40, many players simply expected more. So it’s not that Tamagotchi Plaza is a terrible game; it just failed to deliver at a level that matches its price.