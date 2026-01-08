If you’re slightly older than me, or even my age, you’ve probably heard of the iconic Time Crisis. Well, what if I told you that it’s coming back, and it’s better than ever? It’s true and I was able to take a look at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Retro games are currently on a roll. It seems like almost everyone is trying to bring back their classics. And what would a true retro revival be without one of its most iconic games? Time Crisis and its light gun have burned themselves into the collective memory. However, as technology advanced, the beloved arcade classic was left behind. But now, that is about to change.

The Light Gun Is Back

The most memorable part of Time Crisis is certainly its light gun gameplay. Many remember the iconic arcade booth with its colorful plastic gun and pedal. And now it’s back in an entirely new form factor.

The G’AIM’E light gun revives a classic and improves on it. With this new and improved version, you can play Time Crisis and three other games on modern displays, all without the need for bulky consoles. That’s because not just the games, but all of the software needed comes with the gun. You just plug it into your TV and play.

Aside from Time Crisis, the gun is currently compatible with Point Blank, Steel Gunner, and Steel Gunner 2. The latter two have never before been released for home consoles. Future plans include both further retro games and a venture into more modern titles. But as of right now, that’s just a rough outline and not yet a plan set in stone.

I Tried the New Light Gun

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, I was able to try this new light gun for myself. And even though Time Crises and arcades in general happened way before my time, I was intrigued. The gun is surprisingly light, which makes even longer sessions feel effortless. While it took me quite a while to get the hang of it, I had a lot of fun playing Time Crisis on the big screen.

After a short calibration sequence, you get to jump straight into the game. From there, it’s all action. I’m sure that if I had a little more time, I would have managed to actually finish the campaign. But as it stands, I had a very fun, albeit not entirely successful, time playing. And ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.

Availability and Price

As of right now, the G’AIM’E light gun’s availability is still limited. That’s not due to a lack of interest, but because it’s made by a small company still trying to finalize logistics. Right now, it’s available in the UK, Germany, and Spain, but it won’t come to the US just yet. I have, however, been told that the States may not be too far behind.

When it comes to pricing, the G’AIM’E light gun is fairly priced. The most expensive package with two guns, four games, and pedals is currently priced at $199. If you’re only interested in Time Crisis and don’t mind playing without a pedal, you can get your hands on a unit for even less.