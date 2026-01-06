We’ve all seen it before. It seems like every year, a dozen gadgets are introduced that will supposedly change gaming forever. And usually, they never do. But this time may actually be different, because what Asus just introduced is new, radical, and pretty cool.

Gaming on the go has been a hot topic in recent years. From the introduction of various handhelds every few months to the return of ultra-small desktop PCs, the industry is trying to reintroduce portability. But over the past year, it seemed handhelds had stagnated. The differences between them grew less noticeable as a single uniform design emerged. But now, Asus ROG has turned the tables, introducing something entirely new.

The ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses

Handhelds have one major downside: their size. Somehow, most handhelds are simultaneously too bulky to truly be convenient and yet too small to offer a display size that makes me want to play at home. So most gamers opt for two devices, a handheld for outside, and a proper gaming setup at home.

But with the introduction of the ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses, that may change. These glasses can be connected to almost any device you want to play on and provide a significant upgrade to your display.

If you’re, for example, sitting on a crowded plane and want to play on a big screen instead of your ROG Ally’s small display, you could simply plug in your gaming glasses and experience true 240Hz OLED FHD gaming on a big screen. And the best part? You don’t need any of the space a large display typically requires.

And that’s what turns these glasses into something you may also want to use at home. Not everybody has the space for a multi-display gaming setup. With anchor mode, which pins your virtual display to a set location, you can expand your setup without needing any additional space.

In total, the ROG XREAL R1 amounts to a 171-inch virtual display. And in terms of connectivity, it works with just about anything. So long as your phone has a USB-C port, you can even turn scrolling on Instagram into a big-screen event.

Can I Buy the ROG XREAL R1 Already?

As of right now, the Asus ROG XREAL R1 is not yet available. The gaming glasses have just been announced at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. But as soon as more information becomes available, we will update you.

In the meantime, make sure to keep checking in as we’re currently in Las Vegas, checking out the most remarkable tech innovations of the year for you. And now I am interested in your take. Would you buy these gaming glasses? Do you think they’re a novelty product, or could they be the future of gaming on the go and at home? Let me know in the comments below!