Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

The holidays are a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Chivalry 2

Today, you can download one of the best free games of this year from the Epic Games Store. Chivalry 2 is an 18+ multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. And epic movie battles are exactly what you’re going to get with this game.

Chivalry 2 puts you on massive battlefields with 64 other players. Just like in medieval times, you will set fire to villages, slaughter filthy peasants, and bring glory to your kingdom. From classic swords to flaming arrows, your choice of weapons is as diverse as it is deadly. Players on the Epic Games Store praise the challenging combat in this game.

If you want to jump out onto this medieval battlefield, you should download Chivalry 2 right now, while it is available for free. Tomorrow, the game will cost around $36 again.

Download Chivalry 2 from the Epic Games Store.

Ride into battle and bring glory to your kingdom. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games