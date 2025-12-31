Contents
The holidays are a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.
Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store
Chivalry 2
Today, you can download one of the best free games of this year from the Epic Games Store. Chivalry 2 is an 18+ multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. And epic movie battles are exactly what you’re going to get with this game.
Chivalry 2 puts you on massive battlefields with 64 other players. Just like in medieval times, you will set fire to villages, slaughter filthy peasants, and bring glory to your kingdom. From classic swords to flaming arrows, your choice of weapons is as diverse as it is deadly. Players on the Epic Games Store praise the challenging combat in this game.
If you want to jump out onto this medieval battlefield, you should download Chivalry 2 right now, while it is available for free. Tomorrow, the game will cost around $36 again.
- Download Chivalry 2 from the Epic Games Store.
The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar
Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.
This Year’s Free Games
- December 11th: Hogwarts Legacy —
$60
- December 18th: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel —
$15
- December 19th: Eternights –
$30
- December 20th: Blood West –
$25
- December 21st: Sorry We’re Closed –
$22
- December 22nd: Paradise Killer –
$18
- December 23rd: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night –
$40
- December 24th: The Callisto Protocol –
$60
- December 25th: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut –
$40
- December 26th: We Were Here Together –
$12
- December 27th: Casette Beasts –
$18
- December 28th: SKALD Against the Black Priory –
$14
- December 29th: Viewfinder –
$25
- December 30th: Trine Classic Collection –
$50
- December 31st: Chivalry 2 –
$36