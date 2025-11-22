It seems like video games are getting more expensive by the hour, which is turning gaming into an increasingly costly hobby. But there are ways around it, and this limited time offer on an otherwise paid PC game is one of them.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it’s worth checking in every week to ensure you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn’t appeal to you, there’s no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Godzilla Voxel Wars and Zoeti.

This Week’s Free Games

Zoeti

This week, you can download a game called Zoeti for free from the Epic Games Store. This turn-based roguelike features a deck of playing cards used to create card combos and activate skills in battle. You can upgrade your deck through battles, discover upgrades, or receive aid from the locals. As you play and progress, you will increase your chance of being able to overcome an evil scourge plaguing the land.

Zoeti normally costs around $16 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download the game for free for a limited time. Over on Steam, the game has received generally favorable reviews. The main complaint is the short duration of the game, but with its price hitting zero next week, you should check it out for a few hours of fun.

Download Zoeti from the Epic Games Store.

This game features cute visuals and fun gameplay. Image source: Steam

Godzilla Voxel Wars

Though it wasn’t announced last week, you can download a second surprise free game this week. This one is called Godzilla Voxel Wars and was developed by a subsidiary of the company that created the original Godzilla. As such, the game’s name is far more than just a cheap attempt at gathering hype through a popular name.

The game itself is an exciting strategy game that features puzzles and an entirely original story to top it off. There are two sides to this game’s world that you will need to navigate. The surface and what lies beneath offer up boundless challenges and tricky puzzles. The game normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free until next Thursday.

Download Godzilla Voxel Wars from the Epic Games Store.

This game is made by the creators of Godzilla. Image source: Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Game

Universe for Sale

This bizarre game is taking you out into space. Universe for Sale is about a young, worried woman who crafts an entire universe in the palm of her hand. Her home is a space station nestled in the clouds of Jupiter. Are you going to buy this strange universe for sale?

Universe for Sale is a hand-drawn adventure game. It has everything a good space adventure needs, from mysterious cultists to ramshackle colonies surrounding the planet. The game foregoes the typical clean, sci-fi aesthetic and instead opts for a cozy, cluttered space-tea-shop vibe. So if you’ve been looking for a game that takes you out into space without cliches on repeat, this game may just be the right fit for you.

Download Universe for Sale from the Epic Games Store.