Sony continues to roll out the Android 16 update to its devices, adding last year’s flagship Xperia 1 VI and the mid-range Xperia 10 VI. Should you be excited about this major update? Find out what the biggest changes and newest features are.

Sony surprised fans when it shipped the Android 16 update to the Xperia 1 VII in mid-September, beating bigger Android brands like Samsung and Xiaomi to the punch. Just over a month later, the company has already seeded the stable update to last year’s flagship Xperia 1 VI and the mid-range Xperia 10 VI.

Next Xperia Phones to Get a Taste of Android 16

Sony users across Europe, particularly in Poland, Bulgaria, and the UK, have started reporting that Android 16 has reached their Xperia 1 VI devices. The rollout has been gradual, with some users noting that the update only arrived in the past few days. Meanwhile, users in Hong Kong have mentioned that they haven’t received the update on their devices yet.

The Xperia 1 VI update arrives as firmware version 69.2.A.2.30 and weighs around 840 MB, which is notably smaller than builds from other OEMs. Sony has also confirmed that the Xperia 10 VI is receiving the update, listing models XQ-ES54/XQ-ES72 on its official support page.

Although Sony hasn’t shared a full changelog, the update introduces several visible changes. The system menu has been rearranged and refreshed with new icons and a cleaner layout, though Sony continues to use a black-and-white glyph style rather than adopting the more colorful approach seen in Samsung and Google’s interfaces. Modes like driving and bedtime are now more customizable, allowing users to fine-tune how notifications behave within each mode.

The camera app has also been updated. The QR code link now appears at the bottom of the viewfinder instead of the top, and users can now choose between Recommended and Custom image quality settings, including Standard and Original. White balance controls have been relocated within the same image quality settings menu for easier access.

Other visual tweaks include new clock style options for the lock screen, which can now be customized directly from the home screen by tapping an empty area and selecting Wallpaper & Style. In the quick settings panel, a new Disconnect casting shortcut has been added, making it easier to stop mirroring to a TV or monitor.

Beyond these surface-level changes, the update likely includes system optimizations and bug fixes that improve overall stability and performance. Perhaps the most important enhancement is the updated security patch, which brings the device up to the latest October version and addresses several known vulnerabilities.

Which Sony Xperia device do you use daily, and is it eligible for Android 16? Let us know if you’re excited to get the update.