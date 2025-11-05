Motorola refreshes its budget-friendly Moto G series with the new Moto G and Moto G Play (2026) smartphones in the U.S. Find out who should consider buying or upgrading to these affordable Android 16 devices.

Motorola is not only introducing its first ultra-thin smartphone globally today, but it has also refreshed its popular budget Moto G and Moto G Play series for 2026 in the U.S. market, with plans to launch internationally. These budget smartphones bring a few welcome upgrades and will retail for under $200, with shipping scheduled to begin this month.

Same Sleek Look, New Colors

The Moto G (2026) headlines Motorola’s budget lineup. On the outside, it retains much of the design introduced in last year’s overhaul. The rear camera array now sits on a slightly tapered, bulging module with sharper corners.

The overall build remains almost unchanged, including the dimensions. It features a plastic frame and an eco-leather finish on the back. New color options include Pantone Slipstream and Cattleya Orchid. The device features water-repellent protection and a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

More Memory, Bigger Battery, and Clearer Sound

Internally, Motorola continues to use the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, which features an octa-core processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. While there’s no performance bump, the Moto G (2026) now offers 128 GB of storage (expandable via microSD) paired with 4 GB of RAM. It’s snappy enough for everyday tasks, though heavy gaming and editing may feel limited.

To help balance things out, Motorola has increased the battery capacity to 5,200 mAh, up from 5,000 mAh. That should translate to a few extra hours of screen time. Charging remains at 30 watts, which is modest but acceptable for its size.

Motorola’s Moto G (2026) features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

The front camera gets a notable upgrade to a 32 MP sensor, up from 16 MP, and supports 1080p video recording. The rear setup remains a 50 MP main sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens, a configuration that’s slowly being phased out in entry-level phones.

Another notable improvement in multimedia is the addition of high-res audio certification, which can be unlocked when paired with high-res certified headphones.

Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) Pricing

The Moto G (2026) is priced at $199, unchanged from its predecessor, and offers a worthwhile upgrade thanks to the larger battery and expanded storage. It will be available through carriers starting December 11, 2025, with unlocked models expected in January.

The Moto G Play (2026) is a scaled-down version of the Moto G (2026), featuring a downgraded 32 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter. It also features slower 18-watt charging and half the storage capacity at 64 GB, although microSD support helps mitigate this limitation.

The Motorola Moto G Play (2026) is a less capable model, but it’s cheaper and lighter.

Despite the trade-offs, the Moto G Play (2026) is lighter and more affordable at $169. It’s scheduled to hit shelves earlier, on November 13, via Motorola’s online store.

Both devices ship with Android 16, which Motorola has recently rolled out to select models. The company hasn’t confirmed how many years of software support these phones will receive, but two years is a reasonable expectation based on previous Moto G releases.

Who Should Buy the Moto G (2026)?

The Moto G (2026) is a solid upgrade for anyone looking for a reliable secondary phone or a budget-friendly daily driver. For casual users who prioritize browsing, messaging, and battery life, it offers great value.

On the other hand, the Moto G Play (2026) variant is well-suited for younger users or children getting their first phone, or even for those in the market for a reliable budget handset. It’s simple, affordable, and offers long battery life with fewer trips to the charger.

Are you planning to get the Moto G or the Moto G Play? Will it be for yourself or someone else? We’d love to hear your thoughts.