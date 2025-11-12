Just a few weeks after the launch of the new iPhone generation, Apple is apparently delaying plans for the successor to the iPhone Air. Production is coming to an end – if you want one of the ultra-thin models, you shouldn’t wait too long.

Just a few weeks after the launch of the current iPhone generation, we now know Apple has shelved plans to release a successor to the iPhone Air for now. This was reported by the industry magazine The Information. After weak sales figures and reduced production figures, the fate of the particularly flat smartphone model appears to be sealed — at least for now.

A Short iPhone Air Lifespan

After the mini and the Plus, the iPhone Air is apparently the third model to be discontinued. According to internal sources, Apple is said to have informed its engineers and suppliers that the successor has been canceled. The launch was originally planned for fall 2026 — a new date has not yet been announced.

The situation in the supply chain has also changed drastically: Foxconn is touted to have already dismantled almost all production lines for the iPhone Air, while the second manufacturing partner, Luxshare, already ended production at the end of October. Production at Foxconn is to be completely phased out by the end of November.

At first glance, this seems like the nail in the coffin. However, behind the scenes, Apple is apparently still working on the idea of a particularly thin iPhone.

Glimmer of Hope for the Engineers

Despite its removal from the official product plan, a small team of Apple developers is said to continue working on a successor. According to 9to5Mac, touting information on a new report from The Information, a new schedule is being internally discussed: According to this, the second-generation iPhone Air could be released in spring 2027, together with the iPhone 18 and 18e.

The iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable “iPhone Fold” are rumored to be presented in fall 2026. Apple wants to reorganize its schedule. For a new iPhone Air, this means more time for further technical development.

Possible Innovations

According to reports, the next iPhone Air will be equipped with a second camera behind — a step that could bring the device closer to the premium models. Perhaps the successor will also have a slightly longer battery life.

It is still unclear whether the iPhone Air will actually receive a second chance. However, the ongoing development work shows the following: Apple has not yet completely written off the idea of a particularly slim iPhone.