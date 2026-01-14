Samsung and Toyota are teaming up to make the world’s most popular SUV even smarter. The new January update for Samsung Wallet brings digital key support to the popular SUV model, allowing for hands free entry and remote start.

Samsung is one of the leading mobile brands currently enhancing its digital wallet platform by turning smartphones into secure car keys. Following the rollout of support for several luxury brands last year, the company is now adding Toyota to the list. This new functionality will be available in select countries starting this month.

Control Your Toyota from Your Samsung Phone

This expansion focuses on the 2026 Toyota RAV4, which began arriving in dealerships and garages this past December. Owners of the new RAV4 can now take advantage of Samsung Wallet on their compatible Galaxy phones to enable digital car keys for locking and unlocking their vehicles.

The feature also offers hands-free access, serving as a modern alternative to a physical key fob. This is powered by Ultra Wideband (UWB) or Near Field Communication technology, depending on your phone model. Furthermore, the digital key allows you to start the vehicle remotely. This is particularly useful if you want to warm up the engine on a cold morning or cool down the cabin with the air conditioning before you get inside.

Secure and Share Your Digital Car Key

Samsung has designed the system to be flexible, allowing users to share their digital car keys with family members and trusted contacts. This gives them access to the vehicle without needing a physical key or the owner’s phone. The primary owner can easily manage these shared keys in Samsung Wallet, including revoking access at any time.

If you lose the device containing your digital keys, Samsung Find lets you remotely lock or delete them to prevent unauthorized use.

Regarding compatibility, the support is launching first for Galaxy devices equipped with UWB in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Eligible models include the Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra through to the new Galaxy S25 (review) series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or later.

If your device only supports NFC, Samsung plans to expand compatibility later this year. As for the vehicles themselves, while the 2026 RAV4 is the first to be supported, more Toyota models are expected to join the lineup in the coming months.

Besides Samsung, Apple also plans to add Toyota vehicles to its Apple Wallet, supporting both iPhone and Apple Watch, though there’s no concrete timeline yet for when this will happen.

Do you drive a Toyota? Which specific models would you like to see added to Samsung Wallet next? Share your thoughts in the comments below.