The classic smartphone design is considered to be exhausted and perhaps also boring. Apple is therefore looking at alternative iPhone concepts. Future phones could differ significantly from previous models.

Smartphones have largely looked the same for years. Large displays, flat housings, hardly any differences in the basic shape. While other manufacturers have been experimenting with new designs for some time, Apple has so far avoided this step. This is likely to change in the foreseeable future.

A foldable iPhone is getting closer

It is now considered certain that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. According to industry observers, the first model could be unveiled as early as September 2026. It is expected to be a cell phone that can be opened sideways, following the familiar book format.

When open, the display would be significantly larger than on current iPhones. When folded, the device could still be used like a classic smartphone. This would be the first time Apple has adopted a concept used by other manufacturers for several years, most notably Samsung with the Z Fold.

A 3D print of the alleged iPhone Fold when closed. To the right is an iPhone 17 Pro. Image source: Holger Eilhard / nextpit

Not just one fold, but several approaches

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, however, Apple’s considerations are not limited to a single model. Internally, work is also underway on a second variant that can be folded differently.

This involves a smartphone that can be folded horizontally. When closed, it would only be about half as long, but slightly thicker. This flip format is already available in devices such as Samsung’s Z Flip and Motorola’s Razr. When unfolded, such an iPhone would be roughly the size of today’s models.

Whether Apple will actually bring such a flip model onto the market remains to be seen. According to Gurman, there is no fixed timetable yet. It is also unclear whether it will go beyond early concepts.

Success of the first model as a benchmark

The extent to which Apple expands the foldable market is likely to depend heavily on the success of the first foldable iPhone. The company could first wait to see how well the book format is received by buyers before introducing further variants.

A flip iPhone would have additional appeal: it could attract users who want a more compact device. Since the iPhone mini was discontinued, there has been repeated criticism from users who find current iPhones too large. A foldable model that takes up little space in everyday use could at least be an alternative.

Larger foldables also conceivable

In addition to smaller devices, Gurman would also like to see larger foldables. The iPhone Fold, expected for 2026, should offer an external display with a 5.5-inch diagonal and would therefore be smaller than comparable Samsung models. Mark Gurman believes Apple may later develop a model with a larger external display, such as a 6.5-inch one. However, there are no concrete indications of this so far.