Google just cracked Apple’s AirDrop exclusivity. Android smartphones and iPhones/iPad can now transfer files directly and wirelessly. Here’s how this feature works and what you need before you start using it.

AirDrop is a core Apple feature for wireless file transfers, and until now, it has been exclusive to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with no support for other ecosystems. That is changing. Google has announced that Android phones can now share files with iPhones and other Apple devices, and it works both ways. Pixel 10 gets it first, with plans to expand to more devices.

Pixels Can Now AirDrop iPhones

The process is straightforward, as explained in Google’s blog post. It functions similarly to how two Android devices share via Quick Share or iPhones share files via AirDrop.

For instance, an Android device initiates the process via Quick Share, and the receiving Apple device uses AirDrop when sending a file or media. At the same time, AirDrop must be set to open on the iPhone, labeled “Everyone,” with a time limit of 10 minutes to be discoverable by the Android device, and then the iPhone needs to accept it.

The AirDrop on iPhone is required to be discoverable before an Android device can send a file via Quick Share. Image source: Google

Likewise, Apple devices can also initiate the transfer, which requires the Android device to be discoverable and accept the files.

Will Apple Block This AirDrop Loophole?

Google explained that it achieved this through reverse engineering AirDrop. The process is secure since it is peer-to-peer and does not pass through servers. Interestingly, Google said Apple was not involved, suggesting it brute-forced the technology to make it compatible with Android.

It will be interesting to see how Apple responds, given its history of maintaining a walled garden even with communication services. There are two possible outcomes: Apple allows this loophole to continue, or it blocks it with a future update.

Even so, Android devices may continue to leverage AirDrop. This could also align with EU regulations requiring Apple to open up its features, giving consumers more freedom, as seen with the App Store and payment methods. We have already seen RCS and Find My with unknown tracking alerts gain cross-platform support, though those were joint initiatives between the companies. We will see how Apple responds.

Regardless, this is a huge development and a welcome change for many Android and iPhone users.

Before this, Google was also working on a NameDrop-like feature for Android, designed for sharing contact cards.

All Pixel 10 (review) models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, support Quick Share with Apple devices, although it is unclear when this will arrive on earlier Pixel models and other Android phones.

Do you think Apple should embrace this openness in AirDrop, or should exclusivity remain part of the Apple experience? Share your thoughts in the comments.