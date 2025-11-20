With Gemini 3, Google unveils a powerful AI upgrade — and is combining it with a clear message: no more soft answers, let’s get real results. The company is making it very clear that Google doesn’t just want to play catch up, it wants to set the pace in AI development itself.

In fact, Gemini 3 feels less like the usual version upgrade and more like the reboot of an entire system. Google is not making minor tweaks, but rather, revising the basic capabilities of the model. Sundar Pichai even spoke of a new AI era — a phrase that you don’t necessarily have to subscribe to, but it does show how seriously Google is taking this update.

What Does Google Neans by “Smarter”?

Above all, the model should be significantly better at logical reasoning. Google described this using the keyword “PhD-level reasoning”. Marketing drivel or not: the claim is clear. More complex questions, scientific processes and convoluted argumentation should be answered in a more structured and precise manner and without unnecessary empty phrases.

What’s more, Gemini 3 works completely multimodally for the first time. Text, images, videos, and audio are no longer separately processed, but are evaluated in a joint model step. Practical examples range from digitizing and translating a handwritten recipe to analyzing a sports movement via video. The multimodality that Google has been promising for some time now seems more tangible than before.

Gemini 3 also features a significantly larger context window. The model can classify far larger amounts of data without losing information — complete research materials, lengthy videos, or extensive code. For you, this means fewer repetitions and more continuous connections.

Gemini 3 Pro: The New King in the Benchmark Arena

Google showed its usual self-confidence in benchmarks. Gemini 3 took the lead in the LM Arena, achieving new top scores in multimodal tests such as MMMU-Pro and delivering strong coding results in SWE-bench. The jump in the MathArena Apex test was particularly striking, where the model achieved 23.4 percent — a clear gap to previous results.

Gemini has made significant gains in many tests! Image source: Google

At the same time, initial tests painted a different picture: the API is likely to be in the upper price range, and some users reported occasionally higher hallucination rates. So there is plenty of power, but not without paying your dues.

New Features: From Magazine Layouts to Agents

With Gemini 3, Google is introducing several new interaction concepts. In addition to classic responses, the company is testing so-called generative UIs in Gemini Labs. The visual layout implements content in the style of a magazine, while Dynamic View even generated small, interactive mini-apps from a query.

The new Deep Think mode extends computing time to analyze demanding tasks more precisely. This option will initially appear for Ultra subscriptions and will not debut in Germany yet.

Particularly important is the Gemini Agent, which can take over multi-stage processes independently — ranging from travel plans and email organization to organizing various services. You remain in control, but the direction is clear: AI will actively control work processes in the future. This feature will also initially be launched ultra-exclusively and only in the USA.

Google is also Thinking about Developers

At the same time, Google is establishing a broader infrastructure for developers:

AI Studio: Gemini 3 Pro will be free for developers.

Gemini CLI: Terminal access for fast testing and automation.

Antigravity: A new platform specifically for AI agents.

Vertex AI: Gemini for enterprises and productive workflows.

This makes it clear that Google is pursuing far more than a pure consumer model.

In terms of availability, the preview of Gemini 3 Pro can already be used, especially in the USA and with the corresponding tariff levels. Google Search is also initially using the model in AI mode there. Deep Think will follow in the coming weeks. Developers can already test Gemini 3 Pro in AI Studio, via the CLI and in Vertex AI. Take a look at Google AI Studio if you want to find out what Gemini 3 Pro has to offer here for free.

Google Goes on the Offensive

Gemini 3 is less an update and more a strategic move. Google wants to be perceived as an innovation leader again — and at least, the start is successful. More multimodality, a massive context window, and first agent functions show where things are heading: away from a pure dialogue system and towards real digital assistants.

Of course, Gemini 3 is not yet perfect. However, it is noticeably shifting expectations of modern AI models. And it ensures that the AI race in 2025 will be much more exciting than many would have expected. After a phase where Google seemed to be lagging, the Palo Alto company is, once again, setting the pace — at least for now.