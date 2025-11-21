A heat pump should provide you with efficient heat for decades – but just one word in the offer can decide whether you pay fairly or end up in an expensive cost trap. Many people overlook this information in the small print.

Heat pumps are considered to be the most efficient and cheapest form of long-term heating whenever the mercury drops. Nevertheless, a look at the offers that abound often leaves you gasping for breath: while the devices are installed at significantly lower prices in other countries, the costs in this country often range between €29,000 and €62,000 before subsidies. This makes it all the more important that you understand exactly what you are signing up for.

Why a Single Word Can Make All the Difference

Many of you rely on the fact that an offer for a heat pump really does cover everything necessary for installation. The reality is often different: Some companies meticulously list every item, while others formulate all-inclusive packages that seem cheap at first glance — and become far more expensive later.

The consumer advice center analyzed several offers and found major differences. They were often incomplete or contained hidden additional costs. What’s particularly damning is the presence of a seemingly inconspicuous word that can be found in many service specifications but has a big impact — “on site”.

What “On Site” Really Means — and Why You Should be Wary

If you find phrases such as “foundation (on site)”, “meter board on site” or “on site water softening system” in quotation marks, this translates as “on site”: These services are not included in the price. You have to make an appointment yourself and fork out extra.

This may involve individual materials but also the entire work steps. From a new meter board to a concrete foundation for the pipework, a large additional chunk of costs can quickly surface. The energy advice service of the consumer advice center reported cases where such items were often quoted in the five-figure range — on top of the actual offer. The energy advice service of the customer service center also offers a survey of heat pump offers specially for you. It can therefore benefit you to make an appointment before you finally decide on an offer if you are unsure.

Typical Additional Costs that are Often Overlooked

In addition to “on site”, there are other points that are not often taken into account properly. These include, for instance, special requirements for the refrigerant, additional noise protection for neighbors, or ancillary services that are mandatory — such as the hydraulic balancing of your heating system.

Advice on subsidies is not always free, either. Some service providers separately charge for assistance with the installation process. If in doubt, ask whether this service is included or charged separately. In regions with hard water, a water softening system may also be necessary. Some manufacturers — such as Viessmann — even expressly require the use of their own water softener cartridges to avoid problems with the system.

Not all installation components are automatically included in the heat pump offer Image source: rh2010/Adobe Stock

Also often overlooked: Dismantling and disposal of the old heating system. If you can’t find anything about this in the offer, you should speak up. Otherwise, not only will the new heat pump be in the basement, but also the old boiler — and the bill will continue to grow.

What a Good Heat Pump Quote Should Include

A reputable quote will disclose in detail which services and materials are included. In addition to the heat pump itself, this also includes all necessary components like pipes, buffer tank, hot water tank, control technology, and installation work. Obvious items should be clearly recognizable as such — without vague formulations.

Work time blocks cannot always be predicted right down to the exact penny. If your plumber charges based on time and material basis, be sure to ask about the hourly rate and how many hours are likely required. This will provide you with a realistic idea of the total costs and avoid any nasty surprises later on.

Technical Details You Should Look Out For in the Quote

Think about what you really need before requesting a quote. A well-insulated buffer cylinder can help increase the efficiency of the system because it temporarily stores heat instead of losing it directly. The same applies to the hot water cylinder — it is not worth skimping on insulation here so that the energy does not go to waste in the boiler room.

We now have two large buffer tanks with the indoor unit in our boiler room

It also makes sense to have an integrated electric heating element as a backup. It only kicks in on very cold days when the heat pump reaches its limits. At first glance, this may sound like additional energy consumption, but it can save money overall because the system does not have to be permanently set to maximum output.

The electric auxiliary heating helps out with the heat pump, especially in the cold months Image source: Trik/Adobe Stock

If you want to work with dynamic electricity tariffs and load management in the future, look out for the “SG-Ready” label. Such heat pumps are easier to integrate into smart energy systems and can run automatically when electricity is cheaper.

Conclusion: Take Your Time, Read the Fine Print, Save More Money

A heat pump is an investment for at least 20 years — a quick impulse purchase is not a good idea. If possible, get several quotes, compare the services in detail, and pay particular attention to seemingly harmless terms such as “on site”.

The more clearly the services are listed, the better you can assess whether the price is fair. This will ensure that your heat pump not only heats efficiently, but also delivers what it promises financially. If you are unsure, do not hesitate to contact the consumer service center. The wrong choice will definitely give you more gray hair with these investments than waiting for a consultation appointment.