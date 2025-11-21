Some paid premium apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a very short period of time. That’s when speed is of the essence and that’s why we don’t beat about the bush: here are our suggestions for apps and games that you can get for free!

The Google and Apple app stores, i.e., both the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost infinite number of apps and games. Some of these apps are free, others cost money.

However, many users don’t realize this: Many paid apps are also available for free at times, albeit for a limited time. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free pro apps and games (Android)

RUSTY: Island Survival Pro ( $4.19 ) – You end up on a desert island in the tropics. Now you do what you do there: explore the island and the sea, build a hut, try not to starve, this and that. (3.6 stars, 2,384 ratings)

Premium Camera ( $2.69 ) – Is your pre-installed camera app too weak? Then take a look at this app. There's a burst mode, real-time video filters, and countless other features. (4.6 stars, 4,906 ratings)

My Medicine Pro ( $2.79 ) – With this application, you can keep track of everything that is important for your health. How often do you need to take which pill? You'll find all the information about medication, but you can also enter data for bank transfers or your insurance. (3.9 stars, 272 ratings)

Slime Legends – Survivor ( $0.19 ) – Fancy an idle RPG? Then try this well-rated game here, where you'll have to deal with lots of slime. (4.3 stars, 7,094 ratings)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Luch: Photo Effects & Filters ( $0,29 ) – This is a camera app that focuses on analog and retro effects. For example, you get retro frames, prism effects, and more. ( 3.8 stars, 26 ratings )

WhoSampled ( $3,99 ) – Exciting application for music fans. Here you can find out where the samples of your favorite songs come from. And vice versa, of course: where do snippets of sound from certain songs appear? ( 4.9 stars, 8,100 ratings )

Duck Life 7: Battle ( $2.99 ) – Did you wake up today and think: "My God, I'd love to train ducks and have them compete against each other in tournaments"? Then check out this game here. ( 4.6 stars, 1,600 ratings )

) – Did you wake up today and think: “My God, I’d love to train ducks and have them compete against each other in tournaments”? Then check out this game here. ( ) Trials of Dragon ( $0.99 ) – In this RPG, you do … well, RPG things: You build a party, go out, train the scoundrels, find treasures, and beat bosses over the head. (4.4 stars, 90 ratings)

Free apps with traps: What you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay the necessary attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.