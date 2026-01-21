Is Samsung’s Galaxy S26 in danger? The company is preparing to launch the Galaxy A57, and early leaks suggest it might even outshine the flagship S26 in one key area. Read on to learn how this new mid-range could beat its flagship counterpart.

Besides the Galaxy S26, which is widely expected to be unveiled next month, Samsung is also preparing to refresh its mid-range lineup. Momentum is already building, with the alleged Galaxy A57 surfacing alongside key features. Apparently, these could bring meaningful changes compared to its predecessor, and even advantages over flagship models.

The Galaxy A56 (review) was considered a modest upgrade in Samsung’s mid-range segment. While its successor appears to follow a similar path, the cumulative refinements across generations may result in significant improvements with the upcoming Galaxy A57.

Fresh certification of the mid-range phone from TENAA has been spotted by Android Treasure. This supports the existence of the mid-range device, tracked internally as SM-A5760, and suggests that its launch could be just around the corner.

The documentation doesn’t reveal the full specs of the Galaxy A57, but it does shed light on core hardware including memory, display, battery, and dimensions.

What’s Inside the Galaxy A57?

The Galaxy A57 will feature a 6.6‑inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. While details such as brightness are not yet disclosed, improvements over the current generation are expected.

The upcoming mid-range phone will also carry a familiar rear camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor. Reports suggest this is a new and improved Sony IMX906 sensor, which capture photos with better detail and color. It will be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP telephoto, and a 12 MP front-facing camera.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy A57 are revealed in the latest TENAA certifications. The device is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. / Bildquelle: TENAA / ZD TAF

Internally, the hardware appears to receive thoughtful upgrades. The unnamed chipset clocks at 2.9 GHz in the primary core. This is believed to be the new Exynos 1680 SoC, which is expected to deliver modest CPU and GPU gains. RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB, with 256 GB of storage. Meanwhile, the rated battery capacity is 4,905 mAh, translating to 5,000 mAh.

Thinner Than Samsung’s Galaxy Flagship

Perhaps the most interesting detail lies in the dimensions and weight. The Galaxy A57 measures 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9 mm and tips the scale at 182 grams. This makes it thinner and lighter than the current mid-range model (7.4 mm and 198 grams).

More impressively, it’s even slimmer than the flagship Galaxy S25 Plus and the upcoming Galaxy S26, which is rumored to measure 6.96 mm thick.

If this materializes, it could be an attractive selling point for users who prefer thin phones. It also positions the Galaxy A57 as a compelling and cheaper alternative to premium ultra-slim models like the Galaxy S25 Edge (review) and Motorola Edge 70.

There’s no official launch date or teaser yet. However, based on Samsung’s usual schedule, the Galaxy A57 alongside the Galaxy A37 may debut by late February or early March 2026.

Would you choose the Galaxy A57 over the Galaxy S26? Share your reasons in the comments.