It feels like 2016 all over again and Samsung phones are catching fire. Samsung has just admitted liability for a Galaxy S25+ that exploded in the US, sparking fears that the company’s most infamous Galaxy Note 7 disaster is returning to haunt its latest flagship lineup.

At the end of last year, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 was trending, largely due to unusual sudden spikes in sales. But beyond that, it has been drawing attention for a different reason. Two months ago, a Galaxy S25+ caught fire, and Samsung has since investigated the incident and accepted liability. Should users be worried?

Last year, a report surfaced of a Galaxy S25+(review) unit catching fire in the middle of the night. The user from Indiana had charged the device overnight using the original Samsung charger and cable. This was followed of the phone allegedly ignited, releasing flames and smoke, which caused panic in the household and led family members to inhale toxic fumes.

Fortunately, the fire only burned the carpet and did not cause extensive damage or serious injury. However, the device’s back panel was charred as seen in the image shared, leaving it completely unusable. Samsung acknowledged the incident at the time and promised to investigate.

Samsung Admits Faulty Galaxy S25+

Now, two months later, the company has concluded its review. The cause was identified as a “thermal runaway event,” a condition where the battery overheats and catches fire or even explodes. The same details were reported to the local fire department and confirmed.

The charred Galaxy S25+ caused by a thermal runaway event. Image source: Reddit

After closing the case, Samsung admitted liability for the faulty Galaxy S25+. The company offered reimbursements to the affected user and their family, including a replacement Galaxy S25+, coverage of medical costs, cleaning fees, and compensation for household damages. Each family member was also offered of an amount of $500 in insurance payouts from Samsung’s insurance team, though this is subject for them to approve.

Samsung USA has been contacted by Android Authority for further details and comments. For now, it appears this is an isolated case involving the Galaxy S25+, and there is no need for widespread alarm.

Are Galaxy S25 Models at Risk of Fire or Explosion?

However, this is not the only fire-related incident involving the Galaxy S25 series. Back in October, a Galaxy S25+ reportedly exploded while not charging in South Korea, though the investigation did not determine a clear cause.

Another incident occurred in late September, when a Galaxy S25 allegedly caught fire while charging in a car. The device had been purchased earlier that year and had not been damaged or repaired according to the owner. It wasn’t clear if the company reached or involved in investigating this particular event.

It remains unclear whether these events are related to battery degradation, but the affected devices were only a few months old, which rules out aging batteries as the likely cause. By contrast, Google’s Pixel devices, particularly older models, have faced safety recalls due to battery aging and fire concerns.

While these appear to be isolated cases, the number of reports suggest Samsung should take further steps to prevent similar incidents.

Have you experienced any battery or overheating issues with your Galaxy S25? We’d like to hear your story.