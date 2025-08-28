While Samsung recently unveiled its new foldable Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Watch last month, the company isn't finished yet. It has announced a Galaxy event scheduled for September 4, hinting at new additions to its mobile lineup, including a new Galaxy S25 model and premium AI-powered tablets .

How to Watch the Galaxy Event

Samsung will stream the Galaxy event live on its website and YouTube channel starting at 5:30 AM ET (11:30 AM CEST) next Thursday. Fans are welcome to tune in live, assuming they’re awake at that hour.

The timing aligns with IFA 2025 in Berlin, which officially begins the following day. Samsung confirmed it will also host a press conference and showcase its products at exhibition booths during the trade show.

At the same time, the event is set just days ahead of Apple’s expected iPhone launch, which may be Samsung’s move to steal some of the spotlight from its biggest rival.

Galaxy S25 FE

While Samsung has not confirmed which Galaxy S25 device (Ultra review) will be announced, leaks and timing strongly suggest it will be the Galaxy S25 FE. The budget-friendly flagship has been featured in multiple reports, showcasing a design similar to its predecessor and the standard Galaxy S25. Expect a flat exterior protected by Gorilla Glass and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Internally, the device is rumored to feature the standard Exynos 2400 chip rather than the scaled-down Exynos 2400e in the Galaxy S24 FE (review). It may also include a larger 4,900 mAh battery and faster 45-watt charging, up from 25 watts. In the camera department, a new 12MP front-facing camera could be introduced, in addition to the triple sensor on the back.

Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra Tablets

The tablets teased by Samsung are likely the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, both of which have been leaked recently.

According to renders and specs shared by Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Tab S11 resembles the Tab S9, as there was no Tab S10. It features an 11-inch AMOLED display and includes S Pen support out of the box. The tablet is water-resistant and slightly thinner and lighter, measuring 253.8 x 165.3 x 5.5 millimeters and weighing 482 grams.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra should be slightly thinner than the Tab S10 Ultra and features a larger 11,600 mAh battery. / © Winfuture / Roland Quandt

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the premium model and successor to the Tab S10 Ultra (review). Its exterior remains largely unchanged, though it is expected to house a larger 11,600 mAh battery. It features a single front-facing camera and a familiar dual-lens setup on the back.

Both tablets are expected to boot on One UI 8 and are believed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, with the Tab S11 offering 12 GB of RAM and the Ultra model featuring 16 GB.

One UI 8 Rollout Still Unconfirmed

Although the September event presents a prime opportunity, Samsung has not yet announced the public release date for One UI 8, its customized version of Android 16. The event could serve as the official launch point for the major software update.

Other Possible Reveals: Project Moohan and Galaxy Tri-Fold

Beyond the Galaxy S25 and Tab S11 lineup, Samsung may also unveil its first Android XR headset, known as Project Moohan. The reality headset was previewed at I/O 2025 in May and is expected to run on the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip with Gemini integration.

There is also speculation about a debut for the rumored Galaxy tri-fold smartphone, although chances remain slim. Still, with the Galaxy event just a week away, the wait won’t be long.

What do you think Samsung will announce on September 4? Share your predictions in the comments.