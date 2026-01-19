Samsung’s next flagship series has appeared. Leaked materials have confirmed the core Galaxy S26 lineup, but fans hoping for a “Pro” or “Edge” model may be disappointed. Here is what we know about the launch and why Samsung is playing it safe this year.

Every year, millions of Android fans eagerly anticipate the launch of Samsung’s new flagship range. This year, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in February or March. While there is no confirmed launch date yet, we are beginning to see a glimpse of what is to come through various leaks. This includes a fresh report that clarifies which models are arriving, and the news might surprise some fans.

Samsung Reveals Which Galaxy S26 Models are Coming

Promotional documentation from Samsung Colombia, which has since been taken down, recently leaked and revealed the Galaxy S26 models likely to be unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event (via SamMobile).

According to the PDF file, the new range includes the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, alongside current and legacy foldable smartphones. Notably, the rumored Galaxy S26 Pro was absent from the list, despite earlier reports suggesting it might replace the S26+ model. Additionally, there was no mention of a Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Columbia accidentally reveals which Galaxy S26 models are going to be unveiled.

Will There Be a Galaxy S26 Pro or Edge?

The absence of an Edge model at this stage is understandable, as Samsung could unveil it at a separate launch event later in the year. This would follow the pattern established last year with the Galaxy S25 Edge (review). Samsung initially launched the Galaxy S25 series (review) in January and followed with the Edge variant several months later in May.

However, this could also hint that Samsung is scrapping the Galaxy Edge model entirely. Reports from late 2025 suggested that the Edge was not meeting sales expectations and that the company was considering axing it from the lineup. Either way, this leak does not entirely confirm the future of the Edge brand.

Samsung has not yet shared official details regarding the Unpacked event, but current rumors point toward a February 25 announcement. The devices would likely become available to the public in early March, roughly two weeks after the unveiling.

Are you planning to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 this year? Which variant are you intending to pick up? We are interested in knowing your thoughts in the comments.