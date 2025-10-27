Nothing has built a reputation for delivering a clean Android experience on its smartphones. But that’s changing with the latest Nothing OS 4.0, which introduces ads and pre-installed third-party apps—whether users want them or not.

Nothing’s phones pair monochromatic hardware with a minimalist UI through Nothing OS, while still offering room for customization. This clean aesthetic has earned praise from users who prefer it over more cluttered Android skins. However, the startup is beginning to disrupt that harmony with the introduction of ads and bloatware, with the changes now visible in the Nothing OS 4.0 beta.

Free Curated Wallpapers, But at a Cost

The first shift comes with ads. Nothing has introduced a new Lock Glimpse feature in its Android 16-based update, now rolling out to the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The feature offers dynamic lock screen styles with auto-changing wallpapers triggered by swipes or screen activity. But beyond the visuals, each wallpaper includes embedded ad links, which was first spotted and shared by user Anshu on X, and later confirmed by Nothing in a community announcement.

These ads adapt to the wallpaper and open external pages when tapped. It was also revealed that the feature is powered by Bouyan, a Chinese company offering similar services to Glance, which appears on Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices.

Nothing is now showing unwanted apps in Nothing OS 4.0 Beta through a new feature called Lock Glimpse. The feature is switched off by default.

Unlike other Android skins where such lock screen features are enabled by default, Lock Glimpse in Nothing OS 4 is turned off by default, giving users the final say. Still, many fans have voiced strong criticism. The feature has created friction among users who were accustomed to a clean interface and weren’t clearly informed about the ad integration.

Your Nothing Phone Comes with ‘Bloatware’

Beyond ads, Nothing is also introducing pre-installed third-party apps in its devices, a move that’s stirred further controversy. The company says this change is necessary to maintain revenue and support product development, without raising device prices.

It also pointed out that pre-installed apps are common across the mobile industry, citing Samsung as a major example. According to Nothing, the bundled apps will include widely used platforms like Instagram, and users will be able to uninstall them freely.

The company clarified that pre-installed apps will be limited to certain models, excluding its flagship devices, although it’s unclear which models qualify. The Phone (3) and Phone (2) are likely among them.

This initiative has sparked backlash, with users referencing Carl Pei’s earlier stance against bloatware and Nothing’s original promise of clean software. Some have even expressed plans to leave the brand over these changes.

What do you think about Nothing’s shift toward ads and pre-installed apps? Is it a reasonable trade-off, or a step too far? Share your thoughts in the comments.