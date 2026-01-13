Whoop is getting another cheaper alternative. The new Luna Band just debuted at CES 2026, offering a screenless design and advanced recovery tracking for a one-time price of $149. Best of all? There is absolutely no monthly subscription fee required.

While screenless fitness trackers have arguably created their own segment in the wearable market, primarily due to the popularity of Whoop, not everyone is a fan of subscription based services. Last year, we saw several promising fitness tracker alternatives that did not require monthly fees. Now, a new player has emerged at CES 2026 that is already stealing the spotlight.

A Cheap and Lightweight Screenless Tracker

Luna is a fresh wearable brand that has already established a foothold with its sleek smart ring. At CES 2026, the company introduced the Luna Band, a screen-free fitness and health tracker. The device follows a similar concept to the Whoop 5.0, the Amazfit Helio Strap (review), and the Polar Loop.

Like other screen-free trackers, the Luna Band is remarkably lightweight because it lacks a display and other bulky components. The device consists of a sensor module, often called a puck, built into a frame. You can pair this module with various silicone or fabric straps in different styles. While complete technical details are still being finalized, Luna has confirmed the band will offer high grade water resistance for swimming and showering.

Log Your Day Using Your Voice

The Luna Band runs on a custom operating system called LifeOS and features the company’s suite of adaptive AI capabilities. The smart band is compatible with both Android and iPhone, offering voice-activated features through Siri and Google Gemini.

The Luna Band differentiates itself by supporting hands-free data logging via AI without the need to open an app. And it tracks more than just basic health and fitness metrics. It also allows you to record lifestyle factors that impact your overall wellbeing. For instance, you can log a meal, your current mood, or a missed sleep session simply by speaking to the device.

Luna Band comes in different colorways and can be matched with a fabric or silicon strap. Image source: Luna Zone

Standard monitoring is handled by an advanced optical sensor array and a six axis motion sensor. This system provides all-day tracking of heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, skin temperature, and specific activities for a holistic health overview. In addition to haptic nudges and alerts, you can view these insights on the mobile app or listen to them via paired headphones.

Crucially, all of these wellness tracking functions are available to users without a subscription, setting it apart from Whoop. Luna currently plans to keep the vast majority of its features accessible after a one-time purchase. Furthermore, the Luna Band costs only $149, making it more affordable than Polar’s screen-free options.

While the company has not given an exact shipping date, the Luna Band is expected to be available in the first half of 2026. At a one-time price of $149, it stands as a strong budget alternative to the Whoop 5.0 or Whoop MG. It will be interesting to see how this newcomer fares against established brands like Amazfit and Polar, but it is certainly a welcome addition to the minimalist tracker market.

Are you planning to ditch your smartwatch for a minimalist fitness tracker like the Luna Band? What do you think of its voice led AI features? Tell us in the comments.