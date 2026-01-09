I neither love, nor do I hate AI in general. I feel like there are some good uses for the technology, and many more entirely unnecessary ones. But while I thought the product I am about to show you fell into the latter category, it may actually be pretty cool for some.

Do you want to wear an AI camera around your neck all day that records every move you make? Your instinctual answer is probably a resounding “No.” But that’s exactly what Looki is. It’s a small AI camera that you’re supposed to wear around your neck as you go about your day. I took a look at Looki at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, and I want to share my first impressions with you.

An insane idea that’s executed surprisingly well

The idea behind Looki is a very eccentric one. Just like all of those AI transcription tools, it’s rooted in the desire to directly link AI to every facet of our lives. Why type a long conversation into ChatGPT for a summary after the fact when you can just have it transcribed in real time?

But whereas most products currently on the market focus on speech and text, Looki quite literally looks at images. It was described to me as “AI’s eye.” While you wear it around your neck, Looki can either record continuously for about 4 hours, or create short snippets all day long. It then uses AI to analyze the videos it recorded and generate a summary of your day.

The camera itself is very light and rather small. Image source: nextpit

When I first heard of Looki, I expected it to be one of those dystopian AI companions that try to replicate a human friend. To my surprise, Looki doesn’t do that. While you can ask it questions regarding the footage you recorded or about your behavior, it’s more of a digital journal than an actual companion.

And as someone who has always wanted to get into journaling but never found the time or patience to do so, I find this idea intriguing. Especially since at the end of each day or recording session, you have to manually select which clips you’re willing to upload to the cloud.

This is what a summary could look like. Image source: nextpit

This prevents sensitive footage from being uploaded directly and keeps it on your device until it’s manually approved. Looki also deletes any footage that hasn’t been uploaded within 24 hours to further protect your privacy.

Looki AI: I don’t quite know what to think (yet)

All in all, Looki actually sounds like an interesting concept on paper, rather than just another cringy AI companion. I may be able to get my hands on a test sample soon. Once I do, I will share my honest takes and experiences with you. Right now, I really don’t know whether Looki is just a cool idea or an actual functional product. But one thing is certain — I don’t hate this device, even though I thought I would.