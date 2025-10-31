Google has released a surprise October security update, which is the second one this month. It’s rolling out to devices from the Pixel 10 down to the Pixel 7. Could a major flaw be the reason behind this unexpected release?

Google’s big Pixel feature drop in September was followed by a relatively quiet October security update that included several bug fixes. But with the month not yet over, another unexpected update has just arrived for Pixel devices. While Google has not disclosed the details, it is assumed to be a critical firmware patch that Pixel owners should not ignore.

Several users are now reporting notifications for a new October update. It is reportedly rolling out to devices from the Pixel 10 down to the Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel Fold. Notably missing from the list are the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 6 series, even though both were eligible for the previous release and the Android 16 QPR2.

The update appears small. On the Pixel 10 Pro (review), it is around 30 MB for both carrier and unlocked versions. On my Pixel 9 Pro XL, it came in at 24 MB. Despite its size, the sudden release has sparked speculation that it addresses something urgent. Google typically waits for the next monthly update, which is expected in early November.

According to Verizon’s bulletin for Pixel users, the update is labeled as “performance improvements for your device.” This suggests it may address underlying system issues. Some users also believe it could patch a current security flaw or exploit, although we will need to wait for Google’s changelog to confirm that.

If you own a supported Pixel device, it is strongly recommended to install the update as soon as possible. If you have not received a notification, you can manually check for it in your device’s settings. That is how I got mine.

Google is expected to roll out the November update in the coming days. It should include the Pixel 6 series and Pixel Tablet, along with the November security patch and additional fixes not covered in this interim release.

Looking ahead, the final major update of the year is expected in December. Android 16 QPR2, potentially based on Android 16.1, will also be released to other OEMs, including Samsung Galaxy and Xiaomi devices.

Have you updated your Pixel device with the October patch? Share your experience in the comments.