Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

At the time of writing this article, the Epic Games Store seems to have some problems with its Advent Calendar. More precisely, the free game of the day is not showing up on the page. But once you know which game is available for free and click the link directly, it shows up as entirely free for 24 hours.

And the game available for free today is called Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. At first glance, it looks like yet another anime-style action game, but there’s more to it. The game takes place in 18th-century England and features gothic horror elements. You enter into a demon-infested castle, trying to reveal a tremendous magical power.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night normally costs a whopping $40, but the game is available for free today. On Steam, the game has received very positive reviews.

Download Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready to enter this cursed castle? Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd : Paradise Killer – $18

: Paradise Killer – December 23rd: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40