Ever sent a text to an Android friend that you immediately regretted? With iOS 26.3, Apple is bringing better security and the edit and unsend buttons to RCS chats. Learn how this new update is finally making iPhone-to-Android texting feel fun.

It was major news when Apple adopted RCS for the Messages app in 2024. While the initial release enabled useful features like read receipts and high-resolution media, it lacked end-to-end encryption. Now, over a year later, it appears that a significant upgrade is coming with impactful features that will benefit both iPhone and Android users.

Your Chats Are Now Safer

In the latest iOS 26.3 beta update currently rolling out to testers, evidence has surfaced of Apple adding support for RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which was developed by GSM Association (via MacRumors). But what exactly does this mean for the average user?

Technically, RCS 3.0 allows carriers around the world to enable end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for cross-platform chats. This level of security is currently missing when exchanging messages between iPhone and Android devices, even though it has been a standard for iMessage between Apple devices for over a decade.

The major step forward covered by this latest version is that it includes the requirements and experience for the end-to-end encryption of RCS Messages, Files and other user provided content have been defined.

– GSMA

With end-to-end security, your messages become significantly more private. This protocol ensures that only you and the recipient can read the content, effectively blocking mobile carriers, Apple, or Google from accessing your messages and attachments. This also makes it much more difficult for attackers to spy on conversations, as it closes the security loopholes that previously existed in cross-platform texting.

Made a Typo? Unsend Your Message

Beyond beefed-up security and privacy, RCS 3.0 introduces several practical perks for iPhone users communicating with those on Android. One of these is in-line replies, which allows you to select a specific message in a thread to reply to directly. This feature has long existed in major messaging apps like WhatsApp, Meta Messenger, and Telegram, and it helps keep group chats much more organized.

Furthermore, iPhone users will soon be able to edit or unsend messages sent to Android phones. These are highly requested tools that will be useful for fixing embarrassing typos or canceling accidentally sent messages. The update also includes native tapback support, which lets you reply to messages with emojis and symbols without sending those annoying “Liked a message” text alerts.

Apple originally pledged to support this new standard in March 2025, and the iOS 26.3 beta provides the first concrete signs of its deployment.

As for supported devices, all iPhone and iPad models eligible for iOS 26.3, including the iPhone 11 to iPhone 17, should receive these features. However, since the code is currently in the beta phase, there is no absolute guarantee that Apple will activate every feature in the final public version. It is expected that the stable version of iOS 26.3 will be released to the general public by the end of January 2026.

Is the Messages app a feature you use every day? What do you think of these new cross-platform upgrades? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.