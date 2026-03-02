Apple’s iPhone family is growing. As the successor to the 16e, the manufacturer just revealed the long-awaited 17e. Like last year’s e-model, it represents the lineup’s affordable entry-level smartphone.

As many observers expected, Apple has presented the iPhone 17e. Thanks to some cost-saving measures, it is still significantly cheaper than the normal iPhone 17. While there are no major differences on the outside, there are some useful improvements on the inside. These include features for which Apple has previously charged significantly more money.

iPhone 17e ex works with A19 chip and 256 GB

Inside the new smartphone is the same A19 chip that we already know from the regular iPhone 17. The 6 CPU cores are still there. However, instead of 5 GPU cores with Neural Accelerators in the iPhone 17e, there are only 4 in the graphics chip.

There is a further improvement in the integrated memory. Despite rising chip prices, Apple has doubled the base model’s memory from 128 GB to 256 GB. If you need more space, you can order a version with 512 GB for an extra charge.

Apple’s own C1X chip, which is responsible for communication with the mobile network, is now also on board. Following its use in the iPhone Air, it is now also being used in the iPhone 17e. According to Apple, mobile connections should be up to twice as fast and consume 30 percent less power than the chip in the iPhone 16 Pro.

In contrast to the other iPhone 17 models, however, the entry-level iPhone supports only Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The iPhone 17e also lacks Ultra Wideband or Thread.

Better screen protection and MagSafe

Apple has given the iPhone 17e’s display the Ceramic Shield 2, which we also know from the standard iPhone 17. However, it is still a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. As with the 16e, you will therefore still find a notch instead of the more modern Dynamic Island.

There is another improvement on the back: Apple is equipping the iPhone 17e with MagSafe. While the predecessor could be charged wirelessly, the 16e lacked the magnets for more convenient and safe charging. At the same time, the new smartphone can be charged wirelessly with up to 15 watts. The predecessor managed up to 7.5 watts. As with the 16e, Apple still specifies a maximum battery life of 26 hours for video playback – 4 hours less than the regular 17.

MagSafe accessories for Apple’s iPhone 17e Image source: Apple

The second change on the back of the iPhone 17e concerns the single camera. While the technical data is identical to the 16e at first glance, the new smartphone supports a newer portrait mode with the “48 MP Fusion Camera System”. This includes automatic recognition of people, cats, and dogs. The depth information is saved with the image. This, in turn, allows subsequent adjustment of focus and depth of field.

The iPhone 17e can be pre-ordered from March 4, 2026. Delivery begins on March 11. Prices start at $599. The 512 GB storage variant is available for $799. This makes it slightly cheaper than the older model with the same amount of memory. The 17e is available in the colors light pink, white, and black.

iPad Air now with M4 chip

In addition to the iPhone 17e, Apple has also unveiled a new iPad Air. The biggest differences can also be found on the inside. The popular tablet makes the leap from the M3 to the M4 chip. Like the new iPhone, the model with the 5G modem uses Apple’s own C1X chip.

The new iPad Air with the M4 chip Image source: Apple

Unlike the iPhone 17e, Apple also uses its own N1 chip in the new iPad Air. This network chip ensures that the tablet is also compatible with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It also comes with 12 GB of RAM – an upgrade from the 8 GB of the old M3 model.

The new iPad Air can also be pre-ordered from March 4; it will be available from March 11. Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch model, while Apple charges at least $799 for the 13-inch variant.