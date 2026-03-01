Your Mac could soon look like an iPhone – and be just as easy to use. Apple is planning a really big update for next fall, so you might want to hold off on a purchase this spring. We will tell you why.

MacBook fans can look forward to several updates this year. According to the latest reports, the Pro models will not only be updated in the spring but also receive another update this fall. While the refresh in the coming days is supposedly minor, the reallymajor update will arrive at the end of the year. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman gave details that could delay new Macs in a recent report.

MacBook Pro 2026: Big Changes to Arrive This Fall

Not many major changes are expected in Macs this spring. The design remains the same. Inside, the MacBook Pro will probably get new chips: M5 Pro and M5 Max. The base model was redesigned last fall.

While this will be a model refresh in the coming days and weeks, the situation will change this fall. Apple plans to make fundamental changes to its popular Macs. First, the M6 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be equipped with an OLED display — similar technology found in the iPhone. However, there is no mention of the tandem OLED that Apple uses in the iPad Pro, based on Gurman’s latest report.

The new Macs don’t just feature a new display technology; they also boast a touchscreen. There was no such thing on the Mac until now. Another similarity to the current iPhone: instead of the display notch, the new MacBooks will have a Dynamic Island in the form of a punch-hole design.

The First Mac with a Touchscreen

According to Gurman’s report, Apple will not position the new Macs as an iPad replacement or even promote the touchscreens as the primary input method. Instead, they want to leave it up to customers to decide how much or little they want to use their fingers for control.

Externally, there are no noticeable changes to the touchscreens. The full keyboard remains, as does the large trackpad for the mouse pointer. However, there are adjustments to the software.

For example, when you tap a button with your finger, a new type of menu will appear. Relevant options for operation with your finger will be displayed here. The aim is to display suitable options depending on the input method.

This also includes an adjustment for better control. For example, if you tap an element in the menu bar, the controls are enlarged so that you can hit them more easily with your finger.

As with the iPad or iPhone, it should be possible to scroll and zoom with your finger. Selecting an emoji when entering text should also be similar to a smartphone or tablet. However, the software should not be optimized for typing on the display.

Dynamic Island on Both iPhone and Mac

Dynamic Island will also be available on the Mac in the future. While Apple plans to reduce the size of this year’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, it will be located around the camera cut-out on the MacBook Pro in the fall. This means that the Dynamic Island in the Mac is smaller than the iPhone’s.

It is expected that timers, notifications, music playback, and much more will also be shown around the small cut-out in the display in the upcoming Macs. Dynamic Island has been part of the iPhone since 2022 and is now supported by many apps.