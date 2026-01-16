What do an exciting puzzle that plays with perspectives and a clever security app against overly curious acquaintances have in common? Both are available for free for a short time. Along with four other interesting apps.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

QR code reader PRO ( $5.99 ) – Many QR code scanners prove to be less user-friendly or, in the worst case, are even contaminated with malware. This is why the ratings in the app stores are particularly important. However, the kind of positive feedback that this scanner receives is the exception rather than the rule. In addition, the app displays the destination address before it is called up. This protects the user from quishing scams. (4.7 stars, 13,700 ratings)

) – The title of this app already gives away its function. It can be used not only to create PDF documents, but also to edit them afterwards. It also boasts a clearly structured user interface and offers extras such as the option of digital signatures. The same provider behind the two previously mentioned applications is responsible for the development. (no ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Roterra – Flip the Fairytale ( $2.49 ) – If you’re looking for light puzzle fun, you can’t go wrong with this game. The player’s task is to help Angelica find the exit to each of the 89 lovingly designed puzzles. Particularly exciting: the playing field rotates, so regular changes of perspective are required. The developers promise more than six hours of entertaining gameplay. Visually, the game is reminiscent of the pixelated style of Minecraft (4.8 stars, 215 ratings)

) – This app allows you to transform photos into small works of art in no time at all. Various filters and effects ensure that colors and moods can be changed as desired. The image can be given a completely new look in just a few simple steps. However, the app is mainly of interest to users who have an affinity for art. (4.7 stars, 39 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.