On the second day of the “Apple Experience”, the iPhone manufacturer presented updates for its two popular MacBooks. As with the iPhone 17e, the new features of the MacBook Air and Pro are located on the inside.

Apple’s spring party is entering its second round. Following the launch of the iPhone 17e and iPad Air, the company is now introducing updates for the MacBook Air and Pro. Both popular laptops are now equipped with M5 processors. Apple had already updated the base model of the Pro last year, but until then, there was no M5 Pro or M5 Max. In addition to pure performance improvements from the new chips, there are other improvements.

MacBook Pro: M5 now everywhere

Since the small update at the end of 2025, the MacBook Pro has been available with M5, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. The two high-end models were therefore not yet available with matching M5 variants. This is now changing with the update.

The naming of the Pro and Max chips has remained the same. However, the new processors differ in their architecture. The M5 Pro features a CPU with up to 18 cores, comprising up to 6 super cores and 12 performance cores. There is no longer any mention of the M4 Pro’s efficiency cores or earlier models.

The GPU of the M5 Pro offers up to 20 cores with Apple’s Neural Accelerator, which can be helpful for AI tasks, for example. In the M5 Max, the number of GPU cores increases to up to 40. The Max CPU always has 18 cores with 6 Super Cores and 12 Performance Cores.

Apple claims that the graphics performance is up to 50 percent higher than that of the M4 Pro and M4 Max. The MacBook Pro is still available in 14-inch and 16-inch formats and can be configured with M5 Pro or Max. A 16-inch model with the regular M5 chip (without Pro or Max) is still not available.

The new MacBook Pro’s internal memory starts at 1 TB and can be expanded to 8 TB, depending on the CPU selected. According to Apple, the SSDs are now up to twice as fast as before. Depending on the model, 24 to 128 GB of RAM can be configured.

Pro models with new Wi-Fi chip

Apple has also equipped the new MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max with its own N1 chip. Among other things, this ensures that it is now compatible with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

The other changes to the new MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max are minimal. One new feature compared to the M4 is the option to switch the microphones to voice-isolation or broad-spectrum mode. This should make calls sound clearer depending on the situation. A similar function has already been available in Apple’s AirPods for some time.

According to Apple, there are only minor changes to the battery life. For example, the battery in the 16-inch model with M5 Max lasts for up to 16 hours of wireless surfing. An M4 Max only managed 14 hours. According to Apple, video streaming is now possible for up to 22 hours; previously it was 21 hours. However, there are no changes to the M5 Pro. Here, the 16-inch model still manages up to 17 hours and 24 hours, respectively.

Prices for the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro start at $2,199 for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch version costs at least $2,699. The new Apple laptops can be pre-ordered starting March 4, with shipping set to begin one week later on March 11. Apple has also increased the entry-level pricing for the MacBook Pro. The model with the standard M5 chip now starts at $1,699 US.

The MacBook Air with M5 chip Image source: Apple

MacBook Air now with M5 and more memory

There are also changes to the very popular MacBook Air. It is still available in 13 and 15-inch formats. Inside, however, there is now an M5 chip. The iPhone manufacturer is primarily advertising the performance of the new graphics unit with Neural Accelerator. Among other things, this should ensure that AI performance is up to 4 times higher than that of its direct predecessor.

Apple has also doubled the internal memory available ex works on the new Air to 512 GB. On request, 4 TB is now also possible, compared to a maximum of 2 TB with the old M4. The RAM starts at 16 GB, with 24 and 32 GB options.

The MacBook Air is also equipped with Apple’s N1 chip. This means it can also be used with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. According to Apple, the battery life has not changed. Up to 18 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours of wireless surfing should still be possible.

Prices for the MacBook Air with M5 now start at $1,099 US. That’s $100 more than before, but as mentioned, the base SSD storage increases from 256 GB to 512 GB.

Two new Studio Displays

To go with the new Macs, Apple has also unveiled two new displays. They both belong to the Studio Display series, but at the top end, there is now the Studio Display XDR. Both variants now have two Thunderbolt 5 ports and two USB-C ports with up to 10 Gbit/s.

There are no other major technical changes to the regular Studio Display compared to its 2022 predecessor. It still has a 5K display with 5,120 × 2,880 pixels with a maximum of 60 hertz and 600 nits. It can optionally be ordered with nano-textured glass. The prices start at $1,599 US.

The new Studio Display XDR from Apple Image source: Apple

The real innovation is the Studio Display XDR. This variant also offers 5K resolution with 5,120 × 2,880 pixels. However, it uses a backlight with mini LED and 2,304 zones. Up to 1,000 nits are possible in SDR mode. However, it also supports an HDR mode with 2,000 nits. In addition, the maximum refresh rate of the XDR model is 120 hertz. It can also be configured with the nanotextured glass.

However, Apple is asking at least $3,299 US for this flood of pixels. Both Studio Display models can also be pre-ordered starting March 4, 2026. However, the letter carrier won’t be ringing your doorbell until March 11 at the earliest.