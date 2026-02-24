The iPhone manufacturer is hosting a “special Apple Experience” at the beginning of March, which is not part of their normal calendar. However, several new products will be unveiled in the days leading up to this event.

A few days ago, we reported that Apple had invited selected media representatives and influencers to an event in March. This event, described by the iPhone manufacturer as a special “experience”, will take place in New York, London, and Shanghai simultaneously on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. However, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported, many new products will be unveiled ahead of the event. Apple fans can look forward to the first week of March.

Apple Experience Runs From March 2 to 4

Gurman expects Apple to unveil new products on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, i.e., March 2 to 4, 2026. The press event on March 4 will conclude the week. This would also explain why the company has not yet announced a single livestream for Wednesday. Rather, new product announcements will be spread over several days. It is not yet known in what form, i.e., whether it is a simple press release or via several videos, it will appear.

However, the Bloomberg reporter’s sources mentioned that at least five new products will be unveiled. These could be “hardware, software, and processors”. However, Gurman was even more precise in his expectations of Apple’s multi-day presentations.

The first and only real innovation is a new, cheaper MacBook with an iPhone chip. It will be available in various colors, as shown on the invitation. Gurman already predicted crisp yellow, green, and blue shades. Apple’s new MacBook is also probably the most important reason for the invitation to media representatives. “It’s not worth flying in so-called influencers to test a product if the only difference is a faster chip,” says Gurman.

The Apple Experience invitation Image source: Apple / Bloomberg

The other four expected innovations fall into the latter category. First and foremost, there is talk of the iPhone 17e, the iPad Air with M4, and an entry-level iPad with an A18 chip. Updates for the MacBook Air and Pro are also on the list.

Both MacBooks will be equipped with the M5 processor. The Pro model is currently still missing the variants with Pro and Max chips. Apple already unveiled the basic version with the simple M5 last year. Gurman described the update as “months overdue”. The two revised iPad models are already ready for production.

Gurman can even imagine the iPhone 17e being unveiled before the March dates. Apple unveiled the current iPhone 16e last February.

Apple’s Other Spring Plans

In addition to the mentioned products, other devices are ready to be unveiled. These include a new Studio Display and a redesigned Mac Studio. The new displays are already ready for delivery; the Mac Studio is not far away. According to Gurman, the unveiling will most likely take place at the “Apple Experience” event early next month. However, due to the already packed program, Apple could wait for a few more days.

Gurman learned from his sources at Apple Stores that stock for some products is already depleted. These include the iPhone 16e, the iPad Air, and the 13- and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. The 14- and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max are also affected. The same applies to the various Apple Watch wristband versions. It has been a tradition to release new wristband colors for the Apple Watch each spring.

If some of these updates are not released at the beginning of March, they will probably follow shortly afterwards, according to Bloomberg.