Some series you don’t just watch. You live them. Supernatural is just such a case. As of February 1, 2026, Netflix has made all 327 episodes available at once. No waiting, no weekly rhythm, just you, a couch, and a lot of nights that suddenly get shorter while nostalgia comes alive.

15 seasons of Supernatural

With 15 seasons, “Supernatural” is the longest-running fantasy series ever. What began in 2005 as a dark monster hunt has developed over the years into an epic mythological monster with heaven, hell, angels, demons, and more apocalypses than you can count on two hands. At the same time, the series remained amazingly versatile. Sometimes horror, sometimes drama, sometimes comedy. Sometimes the end of the world, sometimes a very personal family story. This mixture is one reason “Supernatural” has remained in the collective memory for more than 20 years. It has not tried to keep the same spin over 327 episodes, but has constantly reinvented itself without losing its most important characteristics.

Two brothers, an Impala, and a whole lot of demons

At the center are Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. They travel across the USA in their 1967 Chevrolet Impala and hunt down everything that should remain hidden at night. What begins as “Monster of the Week” quickly outgrows itself. Angels, prophecies, and parallel worlds make it clear that this is about more than just the next demon. And it is precisely this escalation that has made the series so appealing to fans over the years, who have remained loyal to it until the end. For those who eventually dropped out, however, this trend of increasing the scale from season to season was just a little too much, detracting from the original appeal.

Supernatural is considered the longest-running fantasy series of all time Image source: KI-generiert

Creative, courageous, and often wonderfully self-deprecating

Despite its enormous length, “Supernatural” rarely got boring. Musical episode? There was one. Animated Scooby-Doo crossover? Of course. Meta episodes that dismantle themselves? Several times. The series knew exactly when to be serious and when not to take itself too seriously. This balance is one reason “Supernatural” remains an exceptional phenomenon today and is appreciated by fans and critics alike. It is no wonder the series has produced so many seasons and continues to enjoy a large fan base today.

A perfect time for newcomers and returnees

Regardless of whether you have never seen the series or have been planning a rewatch for a long time, the fact that Netflix now offers all episodes at once is a gift. No searching for seasons, no platform hopping. Just get started. With a strong fan rating and a firm place in fantasy rankings, “Supernatural” remains relevant even years after the finale. So if you’re in the mood for a real series marathon, there’s a world waiting for you here that won’t let you go any time soon.