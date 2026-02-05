Are you team Pats or team Hawks? Super Bowl LX is set to go live this Sunday, and if you are planning on tuning in for the high stakes game and the halftime show, we have the definitive guide on where and how to watch the event for free.

When is the Super Bowl LX Game?

Super Bowl LX is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8. The official broadcast will commence at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT), with a comprehensive pre-game broadcast starting as early as 1:00 PM ET.

Where to Watch Super Bowl LX?

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast by NBC and available across multiple platforms in the U.S. and select territories. For those with traditional live TV subscriptions, the game is available directly on your local NBC station. The matchup will also be streamed on Peacock, available on mobile devices and tablets for Premium subscribers.

But for a completely free streaming experience, you can access the broadcast via a digital TV antenna tuned to your local NBC channel.

Additionally, you may not need a dedicated Peacock account, as third-party platforms like YouTube TV and FuboTV provide access to live NBC feeds. Subscribers to these services can enjoy all of NBC’s coverage, including the live game stream.

Why Tune in to Super Bowl 2026?

This year’s Super Bowl LX has already delivered several surprises. Two underdog teams that began the regular season with long odds of winning will face off for the championship. The New England Patriots return to the final for the first time since the retirement of Tom Brady, where they will encounter the Seattle Seahawks. This marks Seattle’s first championship appearance since 2015, a game they famously lost to the Patriots over a decade ago.

More intriguingly, both franchises are led by quarterbacks and head coaches in their first or second seasons with their teams. The Patriots, making their 12th Super Bowl appearance, aim to secure a record-breaking 7th championship title. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are pursuing their 2nd franchise title. For Seattle, a victory would be particularly meaningful, serving as both a measure of revenge and validation following their previous heartbreak against New England.

Beyond the gridiron action, the Super Bowl halftime show will feature Bad Bunny, promising a vibrant Latin music showcase. Film enthusiasts can also look forward to a slew of exclusive trailers for the most anticipated movies of 2026 and 2027. Finally, the legendary, high-budget commercials remain a primary reason many viewers refuse to miss a single minute of the broadcast.

Are you tuning in for Super Bowl LX? Where do you plan on watching this year’s championship game? We would like to hear your plans in the comments below.