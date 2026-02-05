Valve has officially delayed the Steam Machine console. With costs potentially rising too, here is everything you need to know about the new 2026 launch window of the highly-anticipated gaming console.

If you were expecting to get your hands on the upcoming Steam Machine soon, you may need to think again. Valve has announced that it is delaying the console’s launch, originally planned for the first quarter of this year. The company cited the ongoing global memory shortage and revealed that it is also reconsidering the device’s pricing.

Valve officially unveiled the Steam Machine, alongside the Steam Frame and Steam Controller, in November 2025. The products were initially slated to ship early this year. However, they have now become the latest victims of the semiconductor crunch, largely driven by the AI data center boom, with chipmakers prioritizing server production over consumer devices.

Steam Machine Still Expected in 2026

The revised timeline was shared in a blog post on Steam’s website. Valve admitted it had hoped to announce firm pricing and launch dates by now, but explained that memory and storage shortages have “rapidly increased since then.”

The Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Steam Frame, and Steam Deck.

As a result, the company is revisiting its shipping schedule for the Steam lineup. Still, Valve offered a glimmer of hope, stating that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame remain on track for release in the first half of 2026. This likely indicates a launch closer to the end of Q2, though no narrower timeline has been provided.

Pricing May Rise Beyond Early Estimates

Beyond the delay, Valve is also reassessing pricing for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. While the company has not previously disclosed official pricing, reports suggest the Steam Machine could start at as little as $600. Given current market conditions, however, that figure may climb to $800 or higher.

Despite the setback, Valve could still gain a head start over Sony and Microsoft, who may also delay their next‑generation consoles until the memory crisis stabilizes. AMD CEO Lisa Su has confirmed that the chipset for the next hybrid Xbox is ready by 2027, though its release ultimately depends on Microsoft’s timeline.

Are you planning to buy or upgrade to a new gaming console this year, or will you wait out the delays? Share your thoughts in the comments.