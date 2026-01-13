Is your Pixel phone acting up? Google’s January firmware just arrived to save the day. This update fixes annoying AOD flickering and unresponsive touchscreens while giving a nice boost to GPU performance and overall better battery life.

While there is no major Pixel Feature Drop or Android version update expected this month, Pixel users are receiving their regular monthly security patch. However, this firmware brings changes more meaningful than simple security loopholes. It finally solves some of the most persistent and annoying bugs affecting these devices.

The January security update was released yesterday and is currently rolling out to eligible devices. Specifically, the update is compatible with the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 8 series, and the Pixel 7a. It also covers the Pixel Tablet and the original Pixel Fold. Notably, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series did not receive this update, as reports suggest Google may have moved these older models to a quarterly update schedule.

This firmware carries the January 2026 security version for supported devices. While Google has not yet published the full security bulletin, the update is known to include critical stability improvements and important functional tweaks that users have been waiting for.

Annoying Pixel Issues Resolved: Display, Battery, and GPU

The most significant change is a fix for battery drain issues widely reported by users. This problem impacted battery life on newer models ranging from the Pixel 8 to the Pixel 10 series. With this update, users should see a noticeable improvement in daily endurance. The patch also irons out the “noisy ringback tones” experienced by some users with the listed models.

Google’s Pixel 10 vanilla model has an improved OLED display. Image source: Timo Brauer / nextpit

There are also several Pixel 10 specific fixes for prominent bugs that have bothered flagship owners since launch. This includes a fix for Always On Display flickering that occurred under certain conditions and a resolution for noisy lines flashing on the screen when editing HDR images in Adobe Lightroom. Additionally, random touchscreen unresponsiveness has been addressed in these phones.

General optimizations for GPU performance have also been included for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. It’s unclear if this is part of Google’s efforts on improving the graphics drivers compatibility issues, which was addressed beginning with the December 2025 update.

If you own one of the supported devices, you should see the update notification soon. You can also manually check for it by navigating to Settings, selecting System, and then tapping Software updates.

Are you happy that Google is addressing these specific Pixel bugs? Did this update fix the issues on your device? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.