There are paid apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time only. That’s why time is of the essence and we don’t want you to miss out on our recommendations for apps and games that you can get for free!

Both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are packed with an enormous selection of apps and games. While many can be downloaded for free, others require a purchase to unlock their full experience.

What often goes unnoticed is that some paid apps occasionally drop their price and become free for a short period. We’ve combed through both app stores to round up some of the most exciting apps you can download right now without spending a single cent.

Free pro apps and games (Android)

Stickman Legends ( $0.99 ) – A side-scrolling adventure game where you hack and slash your way through tons of enemies, growing more powerful as you progress. There are also huge bosses for you to slay. (4.3 stars, 266k reviews)

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) – As you go around collecting monsters, you train them and send them out to fight with other monsters. See how they fare under your care and training? Also, does this modus operandi sound familiar to you? Hopefully your strategy RPG brain will be able to bust quite the moves to win. (4.6 stars, 230k reviews)

Video Speed Editor ( $4.99 ) – Want to share your favorite videos with family and friends, but do not want to use just any recorded footage? Why not make some useful edits with this app no matter where you are, and get the results you want. (4.9 stars, 78 reviews)

QR Reader Pro ( $5.99 ) – Here's an app that allows you to scan QR codes as well as barcodes, just in case your smartphone is not too great at doing these two very essential functions. Who knows? Having a spare is always useful. (4.6 stars, 13.6k reviews)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Funny Kids Poems ( $2.99 ) – Just about any kid these days have a smartphone to play with and keep them occupied, especially if you want them to be quiet at the dining table. Why not make sure they learn something while they are at it with this app that teaches them short, joyful rhymes? ( 3.8 stars, 52 reviews )

Ms Paint ( $1.99 ) – Here is a simple raster graphics editor to help you get started in the world of pixel art. It definitely brings back memories of using Microsoft Paint on the Windows 3.1 platform. Perfect for simple image manipulation tasks, but don't expect it to perform an Adobe Photoshop-style edit for you. ( 2.1 stars, 16 reviews )

Solo Trip ( $1.99 ) – Ever looked for a simple distance tracker? Well, you won't go wrong with this app, Solo Trip, as it also now handles distance in kilometers! There is a Run/Walk mode that notifies you with a beep with each kilometer or mile you have covered, not to mention a Bike and Drive mode to boot. ( 4.8 stars, 2k reviews )

Iced In ( $0.99 ) – This is a puzzle game that requires you to put on your thinking hat. The problem? Penguins trapped behind frozen cages that require you to carefully slide blocks of ice to activate switches and solve layered challenges to free these flightless birds from their misery. (4.2 stars, 12 reviews)

Free apps with traps: What you need to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay necessary attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.