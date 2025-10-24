Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro users are experiencing poor graphics performance during gaming and video editing. Will Google’s next GPU driver update finally resolve the issue? Here’s what the company has said so far.

The biggest upgrades in the Pixel 10 series lie under the hood, with Google introducing the new Tensor G5 chipset and replacing Arm’s Mali GPU with a PowerVR graphics unit. While the new GPU is a powerful successor on paper, early user feedback has been mixed, with reports of lower benchmark scores and stuttering during gaming. Now, Google has confirmed that a fix is on the way.

The launch of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro was met with complaints, particularly around graphics performance. Users reported unstable gameplay in major AAA titles and issues with video editing, while benchmark results revealed unexpectedly low GPU scores compared to the Pixel 9’s Mali GPU in some testing.

The sluggish performance has been attributed to the outdated driver powering the Pixel 10’s PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU, which is still running version 24.3. At launch, it was noted that GPU maker Imagination had already released version 25.1, which includes native Android 16 compatibility, Vulkan 1.4 rendering support, and other system enhancements. However, Google did not adopt this newer driver, even in its October monthly update.

We are continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates. For example, the most recent September and October patch releases included driver improvements. In future releases we are planning further GPU driver updates.

In a message to Android Authority, Google confirmed plans to release another GPU driver update in the future. However, the company did not provide a timeline or confirm whether the update would address the current GPU issues.

When is the Pixel 10 GPU Fix Coming?

Based on previous GPU driver rollouts, it’s likely that Google will ship the next update in December alongside the next Pixel Feature Drop, which is expected to include Android 16 QPR2. That means affected users may still be waiting over a month for relief.

Even then, it remains unclear whether the latest PowerVR driver will fully resolve the prominent GPU issues in these Pixel smartphones.

Do you own a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro? Have you experienced graphics or gaming problems on your device? Share your experience in the comments.