Smartphones are not only getting smarter, but they are becoming more vital. Google’s Android Emergency Live Video feature allows responders to view the scene live, ensuring faster decisions and more effective help when you need it most.

The next time you reach an emergency responder, it might be through a video call, and that could prove more effective than a standard 911 call or text. Google has been ramping up emergency features in Android lately, such as adding satellite connectivity to more devices. Its next update seems just as vital as other lifesaving tools, introducing emergency live video.

Get Real-Time Assessment During 911 Calls

As announced in a blog post, the new emergency live video feature will allow people in distress to share the incident with dispatchers in real time. This gives the emergency team a real-time view to better assess the situation.

It is a critical feature that could save lives, given that every second counts. For instance, dispatchers may guide callers through first aid or other safety steps while first responders are on the way.

We designed the feature to be simple and secure, with no setup required. During an emergency call or text, if the responder determines that seeing the scene would be helpful and it’s safe to do so, they can send a request to your device.

The feature works when an emergency contact is initiated via call or message. A 911 dispatcher can send a request for live video from your smartphone, giving them access to what the camera sees.

Privacy is built in. Callers have the option to accept live video sharing and can end it anytime at their discretion. Google also says all emergency live video calls are encrypted by default.

Where Can You Use Android Emergency Live Video

Emergency live video is already rolling out for Android smartphones running Android 8.0 and later. It is available in the U.S. and select regions in Germany and Mexico. Given its importance, it is expected to expand to more countries and regions in the future.

The feature builds on existing Android emergency tools, ranging from crash detection to fall detection. On Pixel Watches, Google also recently added satellite connectivity for contacting emergency numbers in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

What are your thoughts on this new lifesaving Android feature? Have you used any of the emergency tools on your device? Share your experiences in the comments.