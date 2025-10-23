Google’s always-on display (AOD) mode on Pixel devices has remained quite basic. Now, a new hint suggests that a customizable mode may be coming soon. Could this finally address the battery woes Pixel users face?

While Pixel phones are known for receiving Android updates first, not all features make it to them right away. Other brands often enjoy certain advantages, and one of those is the ability to customize the always-on display (AOD) mode. However, Google now appears to be preparing to bring this feature to Pixel devices in the next major Android update.

Customizing the always-on display on Pixel phones is currently a straightforward process. Technically, it is just a toggle to turn it on or off. This enables the lock screen to remain dimly lit continuously, unless the proximity or light sensor is triggered, such as when the device is in a pocket.

Always-On Display to Level Up on Pixel

Compared to other Android skins, this implementation is quite basic and limited. Without additional triggers, it can also negatively impact battery life on Pixel phones. Google is apparently stepping up its game with how AOD functions on Pixel devices.

According to the Android 16 Canary build (via Android Authority), which is being tested by developers and advanced users, there’s a new hint about added control for AOD on Pixel devices. One of the strings reads: “Powers down the display when no user activity is detected to save power.” While the exact criteria remain unclear, it likely refers to automatic tracking of user activity rather than relying solely on the proximity sensor.

This activity-based approach may resemble Samsung’s implementation in One UI, which detects whether the device is in use or idle to toggle the always-on display automatically. This could help extend battery life on Pixel devices, as AOD does consume power.

Older Pixels Could Get Lock Screen Wallpaper

Beyond automation, we’d also like to see Google introduce options to set a duration or schedule for how long AOD stays active, which would further enhance customization.

Currently, no visual changes have been spotted in the Canary build, but they may appear in a future release, possibly in the Android 16 QPR2 update that is scheduled to be out in December.

This enhancement aligns with a new Pixel 10 feature called lock screen wallpaper, which displays the wallpaper when AOD is enabled. We may also see this feature rolled out to older Pixel models like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8.

Do you use the always-on display on your device? Have you customized it? We’d love to hear your settings and suggestions.