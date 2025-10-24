Smartphone owners can currently download six apps for free that otherwise cost money. The offer includes not only exciting games, but also a practical tool for savers and an app that focuses on well-being and mental balance.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Deals Tracker PRO: eBay Alerts ( $3.89 ) – With this app, you’ll never miss an eBay bargain again. Whether early in the morning or in the middle of the night. After the one-time setup, the app informs you fully automatically as soon as the item you are looking for appears anywhere in the huge eBay range. (3.7 stars, 377 ratings)

) – With this app, you’ll never miss an eBay bargain again. Whether early in the morning or in the middle of the night. After the one-time setup, the app informs you fully automatically as soon as the item you are looking for appears anywhere in the huge eBay range. Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.69 ) – This app is essentially a classic tower defense game. However, the decisive difference to the usual representatives of the genre lies in its appearance: instead of relying on colorful, playful elements such as balloons, this game presents itself in a military, serious look – quite unlike most other tower defense titles. (3.8 stars, 14,700 ratings)

) – This app is essentially a classic tower defense game. However, the decisive difference to the usual representatives of the genre lies in its appearance: instead of relying on colorful, playful elements such as balloons, this game presents itself in a military, serious look – quite unlike most other tower defense titles. Rotation Control ( $0.69 ) – Do you know the problem when you want to use something in landscape mode on your smartphone, but the display stubbornly remains in portrait mode? Android offers its own integrated function for this, but it is only practical to a limited extent. This app goes one step further: here you can control the screen rotation as you wish, via a widget, the notification bar, or a freely movable floating window. (3.9 stars, 541 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Pixel Thoughts: Reduce Stress ( $0.99 ) – This app helps users find calm by taking a meditative approach: First, you focus your attention on something that is causing you worry. And then the app opens up a new perspective on it. Of course, this is accompanied by atmospheric, appropriate sounds. (4.6 stars, 19 ratings)

) – This app helps users find calm by taking a meditative approach: First, you focus your attention on something that is causing you worry. And then the app opens up a new perspective on it. Of course, this is accompanied by atmospheric, appropriate sounds. Dr. PetPlay ( $1.99 ) – In this app, players take on the role of a vet and look after the well-being of two- or four-legged patients. The task is to examine toy animals. Not just any toy animals, however, but your own stuffed animals. These can be easily added and personalized in the app. The game is primarily aimed at a younger audience (5.0 stars, 3 ratings)

) – In this app, players take on the role of a vet and look after the well-being of two- or four-legged patients. The task is to examine toy animals. Not just any toy animals, however, but your own stuffed animals. These can be easily added and personalized in the app. The game is primarily aimed at a younger audience Paintiles ( $1.99 ) – At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches. (4.3 stars, 8 ratings)

Free Apps with Traps – What You Need to Watch Out For

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, don’t wait too long—download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-App Purchases and Advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay the necessary attention to such aspects.

App Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.