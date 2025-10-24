Do you typically avoid updating the Chrome browser? It’s important to stay updated for security reasons. Google recently addressed a critical security vulnerability in Chrome, making this update essential for your safety. Learn why you should not ignore this update.

While major Chrome updates often introduce new features and improvements, it’s crucial not to overlook the latest security patches. A newly discovered security flaw in the browser poses a significant risk to users. Here’s why it is important understanding this threat and why immediate updating is essential.

Google has released an emergency patch for Chrome, available for Windows and Mac (version 141.0.7390.122/.123) and Linux (version 141.0.7390.122). Mobile Chrome users are also affected, with patches labeled 141.0.7390.122 for Android and 142.0.7444.46 for iOS. The classification as an emergency patch highlights its critical importance and should not be ignored.

This update addresses a newly discovered critical bug in the browser, identified as CVE-2025-12036. Google’s Big Sleep team, which uses AI to scan and detect vulnerabilities in Chrome and other services, uncovered the flaw on October 15, 2025.

Why This Chrome Bug is Concerning

CVE-2025-12036 is categorized as a high-severity vulnerability. The release notes describe it as “Inappropriate implementation in V8,” referring to the JavaScript engine, which is a core component of the browser.

What makes this especially urgent is that attackers can exploit the vulnerability for remote execution, compromising both the browser and the system. Once infiltrated, they can take control of the browser, monitor user activity, and steal sensitive information to launch further attacks.

Fortunately, Google responded quickly to the discovery. The update is being rolled out to users through Chrome’s automatic update feature, so manual installation is not necessary. Still, it’s a good idea to check whether your browser is running the latest version.

Some devices may have already received the update, and the rollout is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Google also released another emergency patch a week ago that addressed a separate critical flaw.

Do you use Chrome as your primary browser? Do you make it a habit to update when new versions are available? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this latest security issue.