Android’s contact sharing is about to get a major upgrade. Google is testing a iPhone’s NameDrop-style feature that could make exchanging details as easy as a tap. Here’s what it looks like, how it works, and when it might land on your device.

Android’s new Quick Share remains far less popular compared to AirDrop on iPhones and other Apple devices, but Google has been steadily improving it since its major overhaul over a year ago. Now, a clever iPhone tool called NameDrop could also make its way to Android.

NameDrop, which is based on AirDrop, is a sharing method on iPhones that lets you exchange contact details, such as your number, name, email, and contact photo, simply by bringing two iPhones close together, almost as if they’re bumping.

Technically, it’s a specialized version of AirDrop, relying on the same underlying technology for secure connections. Safeguards are built in, requiring users to accept or grant permission before a device can receive a contact card. In practice, it’s a faster, sleeker way to share contacts compared to AirDrop itself.

How Android’s NameDrop-Like Feature May Work

Google appears to be developing a similar capability for Android, which is designed to work across smartphones and tablets, and strings of code in Google Play Services reveal (via Android Authority) two possible names.

First is Contact Exchange Activity, which is seemingly the more generic and technical term, while the second is Gesture Exchange. The latter name suggests support for actions where both parties hover or bring their devices close together, similar to how NFC works for transactions. However, the name of the feature may still change once it is made official.

Name Drop was introduced in iOS 17, which lets users instantly share their contact cards between iPhones. Image source: nextpit

It’s speculated that NFC could handle the initiation or connection setup, while Quick Share (via Wi-Fi) might complete the transfer for speed and larger file support. Bluetooth could also play a role, or the feature may combine multiple wireless protocols, given how connectivity has advanced in recent years.

Screens spotted in development builds show how the feature might look, which lets you open your contact profile and have the options to “Receive” or “Share.” The former allows you to accept cards from another device, while the latter lets you send your own. You’d then have the option to view and save the received card, or dismiss it entirely.

There’s no confirmed timeline for release, but speculation points to Android 17, which is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Although Google seems to be borrowing from iOS, the addition of this feature could be genuinely useful. Many users prefer quick, seamless ways to share contacts, and a NameDrop-like tool could make Android’s ecosystem more appealing.

Are you excited to see this feature arrive on Android? Share your thoughts in the comments.