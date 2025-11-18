If you act quickly, you can download several premium apps that normally require payment—completely free for a limited time. This offer may end at any moment at the developers’ discretion, without prior notice. But if you get them while they’re free, you’ll be able to use the apps permanently.

Both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are bursting with apps—some free, some paid. But here’s a little insider tip: occasionally, some of those paid apps go free for a short time! We’ve rounded up a few of the best ones you can grab right now without spending a penny.

Free Premium Apps (Android)

Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ) — Do you have what it takes to evade endless waves of enemy attacks in this bullet hell game? Fast reflexes, muscle memory, and a keen eye for details are key factors to ensure your survival as you protect the galaxy from enemy attacks. There is even a leaderboard for those who are feeling competitive. (4.1 stars, 474 reviews)

Empire Warriors: Tower Defense ( $21.99 ) — A tower defense game that requires you to carefully consider all your resources at hand to keep the enemies at bay. Each level has a higher degree of difficulty, and yet the rewarding feeling trumps all the sweaty palm moments earlier as you hang on by a thread. (4.2 stars, 129k reviews)

Garage Ringtones Pro ( $2.49 ) — Customize your smartphone's ringtones and alerts easily with this user-friendly tool that allows for easy editing of your audio files. It can be a favorite song, a unique voice clip, or an interesting track, any one is reward enough. High-quality 320kb/s audio is supported to guarantee crisp sounds. Perfect for those who want to change their mobile tunes in a jiffy… (4.5 stars, 481 reviews)

IPTV Smart Player Pro ( $9.49 ) — Some say this is the ultimate streaming companion. What do you think? Why not download it to find out! Do note this app shows and runs only content that users add, and you no longer need to depend on traditional TV to keep you entertained. (4.0 stars, 3.95k reviews)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Nova Metronome ( $2.99 ) — What better way than to have a music teacher develop an app that is not only practical but simple to use? It boasts a no-fuss interface and is a snap to use when practicing. Both professional musicians and beginners alike will appreciate this elegant app design that can be easily adjusted using large buttons. (5.0 stars, 18 reviews)

Lyrica: Drunken Moon ( $1.99 ) — (4.2 stars, 23 reviews )

Defter Notes ( $34.99 ) — Taking notes is more than just writing them down on paper (4.5 stars, 56 reviews)

Mage Mania ( $0.99 ) — Where there be dragons, so too, will you find great treasure. Since that is the case, you venture into deep dungeons where dragons sleep, and their wealth is all for you to take. Of course, everyone else has the same idea, which is why you also have an arsenal of spells on hand to cast on enemies. (4.2 stars, 97 reviews)

Free Apps with Caveats – What to Look Out For

All the apps featured here were free at the time this article was published. Unfortunately, developers rarely mention how long these promotions will last, so if an app catches your eye, it’s best to download it sooner rather than later.

That said, before you hit the download button, it’s always a good idea to check the app’s store page first — some apps may have hidden catches or conditions you’ll want to be aware of.

In-App Purchases and Advertising

Most free apps include ads or offer in-app purchases — and surprisingly, some paid apps do the same. It’s important to keep an eye on these details, especially if the app or game is meant for children.

App Permissions

Many apps collect user data — and some even sell it to third parties. To stay on the safe side, only grant the permissions an app truly needs. For example, an alarm clock app doesn’t need access to your camera or contacts, and a flashlight app certainly shouldn’t be tracking your location.