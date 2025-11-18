If you live far away from major cities, you know the problem: fast Internet remains a dream, speedy alternatives to DSL are rare. Amazon is now positioning itself with an Internet offer that is designed to specifically address these regions.

Seven years ago, Amazon began developing its own satellite communications network. The reason? There are still billions of people worldwide without access to fast internet — and many companies and organizations work in places without a reliable connection. The project began small, with just a few engineers and initial drafts. As with many Amazon projects, it needed an internal name. The choice fell on Project Kuiper – based on the Kuiper Belt in our solar system. Key milestones were achieved under this name: the initial licenses, the conclusion of the largest rocket launch contract package to date, the launch of two prototype satellites, and finally, the first batch of production satellites.

Amazon Kuiper is Now Known as Amazon Leo

Now the whole effort has been christened a new name: Amazon Leo. The name is a reference to satellites in low Earth orbit that will carry the network. Amazon is thus making it clear that an internal project will become a commercial service. It will begin as early as next year. Amazon has now provided the required details.

Technically, Amazon promises high bandwidths via Leo. A central component is new customer terminals with a phased array antenna that will support gigabit speeds. On this basis, Amazon confirmed bandwidths in the range of around 100 to 1,000 Mbit/s, i.e., from classic VDSL level to near-gigabit connections. The aim is to provide the fastest and most stable Internet possible in places that traditional networks have so far barely reached — such as remote regions, rural areas, or locations where landline or mobile network expansion is economically not viable. If you have already used Starlink, the concept will look familiar: data arrives via satellite, and you receive it via your local terminal.

This antenna is similar to that of Starlink — and yet it is different. The version you get as a private customer for the 100 Mbit/s tariff measures just 18 x 18 centimetres in size. Amazon Leo Pro delivers 400 Mbit/s, the antenna is larger at 28 x 28 centimeters, but still only weighs 2.4 kilograms. And Amazon also wants to deliver gigabit data rates via satellite: Amazon Leo Ultra. In this case, the antenna measures 51 x 76 centimeters.

These are the three antenna types for Amazon Leo Image source: Amazon

Amazon has not yet provided any details on upstreaming or costs. It also remains unclear whether these are flat-rate or data volume tariffs. It is also unclear what other one-off costs will be incurred. Its competitor, Starlink, just positioned itself with an offer where you no longer have to pay anything for the hardware apart from shipping costs, with only a one-month term.

State of the Network: Over 150 Satellites are Already in Space

Amazon emphasized that its mission remains unchanged: to close the gap between well-served metropolitan areas and underserved areas. According to the company, more than 150 satellites are already in orbit. Amazon remains cautious about the timetable. The rollout is to begin as soon as the constellation offers sufficient coverage and capacity. The company has not given a specific date for the Germany launch, but stay tuned. This means it remains to be seen when you will actually be able to subscribe to Amazon Leo in this country. However, you can sign up for a list of interested parties.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Amazon Leo, especially if you’re still stuck with a fiber optic connection or are looking for an alternative to Starlink.