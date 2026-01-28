Safety first: Toyota has issued a massive recall for Tundra trucks due to a software bug that can freeze your backup camera. If you drive a 2024 or 2025 model, find out how to get your free software update today.

2025 was a big year for the auto industry, particularly in the area of safety regulation. It broke records with the highest number of safety recalls—both good news for consumer protection and bad news for automakers. Toyota was among the companies affected, and it is starting the new year with another major issue.

With Toyota selling millions of vehicles annually in the U.S. alone, maintaining an untarnished safety reputation is no easy feat. Currently, the company is facing a recall that impacts over 160,000 of its popular pickup trucks. The issue stems from a bug that may leave drivers without rearview visibility, putting pedestrians at risk.

Software Bug Reduces Driver’s Visibility

In a press release published by Toyota USA last Friday, the automaker announced a recall of approximately 162,000 vehicles, specifically certain 2024–2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models.

This recall is part of a broader campaign that began last year, which affected additional model years of the same vehicle. The latest action adds more Tundra models to the list.

If this occurs, the rearview image may not be displayed while the vehicle is being reversed. In this case, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle.

The problem lies in the multimedia display located in the center console. According to Toyota, the display may freeze during operation, including while reversing, when it should show the rearview camera feed. This forces drivers to rely solely on parking sensors, which can be challenging in tight spaces and dangerous for nearby pedestrians.

Toyota Promises Free Repairs

Toyota has pledged to resolve the issue by updating the Parking Assist ECU software free of charge. Owners will need to bring their vehicles to dealerships or authorized service centers to have the update performed.

Formal notifications will be sent to affected owners in March. In the meantime, those who suspect their vehicle may be impacted can check the NHTSA website or contact Toyota customer support for details.

Do you own a Toyota vehicle? Have you updated yours recently? Share your experience with these safety recalls.