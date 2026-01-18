Is your car too quiet? If you drive a 2025 or 2026 Chevy Equinox EV, the answer is officially “yes.” A software glitch has triggered a massive recall to fix the pedestrian alert system, and you might not even need to visit a dealer.

Electric vehicles stand out in many areas compared to their internal combustion counterparts. They are efficient and packed with advanced features. However, they share one common disadvantage: they run almost silently because they have fewer mechanical parts. This poses a threat to pedestrians in the vicinity as they may not be alerted to an incoming vehicle.

While manufacturers like Tesla and Rivian have addressed this by integrating external speakers as required by safety regulators, General Motors is currently facing a challenge. A software flaw has triggered a massive recall of over 81,000 Chevrolet Equinox EVs from the 2025 and 2026 model years because they are simply too quiet.

Why This EV Flaw is Dangerous

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published in December, the recall is due to a defective pedestrian alert sound system. This system is designed to emit an external noise to alert pedestrians when a vehicle is passing or traveling at low speeds.

The report describes how these vehicles emit a sound volume between a standstill and 6.2 mph (10 kph) that falls below the minimum level required by federal safety regulators. This poses a significant risk to pedestrians, as they may be unable to hear an approaching vehicle or determine if it is slowing down or accelerating.

The safety recall impacts the 2025 to 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV. Image source: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s findings indicate that an “incorrect software calibration” is to blame for the low volume output. Despite the 2025 and 2026 models using different software versions, both were found to have this vulnerability. Interestingly, 2024 models used a different calibration strategy and are not included in this specific recall.

Which Units are Affected and How They Will Be Fixed

Out of the 81,177 total units, approximately 59,537 are 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV models, while roughly 21,640 belong to the 2026 model year. Fortunately, Chevrolet and the NHTSA have noted that there are no reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue.

Chevrolet plans to remedy the flaw with an over-the-air (OTA) update to the body control module software. This rollout is expected to begin in January 2026 as production resumes. For vehicles that support this feature, the fix will be automatic.

However, the brand is also offering an alternative to the over-the-air update. Owners can bring their Equinox EV to an authorized dealership to have the update performed manually. Official notification letters are expected to reach owners starting in early February.

